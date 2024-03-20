Who Are Jenna Ortega’s Parents? Know All About the Family of the Wednesday Star

Jenna Ortega's continuous achievements in projects like You, Wednesday, and others have sparked curiosity among many people who want to learn about her actual family. If you are among those who are surfing through the internet to learn more about who is Jenna Ortega’s dad or who is Jenna Ortega’s mom, this article will provide you with some insightful information about her parents.

Let's begin to discuss the family of the Yes Day actress.

Jenna Ortega Parents

Jenna Ortega's parents are Natalie and Edward Ortega. The family grew up near Palm Springs in the California desert, specifically in the famous Coachella Valley.

Jenna Ortega's mom is a nurse who loves her children deeply and often posts pictures of the Beetlejuice actor and her other children on social media. Her Instagram bio reads, "Wife mama nana nurse," and she has gained a large following.

According to the actress, her parents have no interest in the film industry but are very supportive of Jenna Ortega's career choices.

Jenna Ortega's dad, Edward Ortega, is of Mexican descent and ensures that his family follows all the Latin traditions. He is a businessman with an associate degree and strongly supports his actress daughter's career choices. Since 2022, he has kept his Instagram account private.

Both of Jenna Ortega's parents have maintained the priorities of their family heritage. Just as her dad follows the traditions, Jenna Ortega's mom also brings a touch of her Puerto Rican and Mexican descent to the family.

In a PopSugar interview, The Babysitter: Killer Queen actress stated, "My dad makes amazing tacos and carne asada and my mother makes the best homemade beans."

The children have been raised in a bilingual environment.

Although Jenna Ortega's parents have been supportive, they made sure that their child doesn't get spoiled. The actress recalled in an interview how her parents sacrificed a lot for her to become a star, but they also kept her grounded. She said, "I could come home from work with cool people, prominent people, people I looked up to, and they weren't interested. They were like, 'Hey, you didn't do the dishes before you left, so you're going to have to do them all week.'"

How many siblings does Jenna Ortega have?

Jenna Ortega's parents have a total of six children, and the Wednesday star was born in the middle. The actress has expressed that she loves being the middle child among her siblings.

Besides Jenna, the Ortega family has five other children: Isaac, born in 1998; Mariah, born in 1999; Mia, born in 2000; and twins Markus and Aaliyah, born in 2004.

Jenna Ortega herself was born in 2002.

They raised their family in a famous location

Taking a deep dive into the Ortega family tree, it is important to note that not all of the Ortega children are in the Hollywood industry; in fact, only Jenna has experienced stardom.

Jenna's elder sister, Mia, is also in the medical industry, just like their mother. Regardless of their career choices, the Ortega parents have stayed strong and supportive together. They have always provided as much as possible for their children.

Speaking of which, let's revisit the location where the Ortega children were raised: the Coachella Valley.

For those unfamiliar, the Coachella Valley is a prime location where the Coachella Music Festival has been held every year since 1999.

The Fallout actor has been attending the festival since she was a teenager. In an interview with PEOPLE, Jenna stated, "Once you get to high school, it's what all the 'cool kids' do."

Attending the festival has helped shape the actress's lifestyle, as she had the opportunity to see Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg and experience "a wide variety of music."

In the same interview, The Little Rascals Save the Day actress spoke of the festival, saying, "there's something new to appreciate every time we go. I don't think I'll ever be over the hype."

Natalie got Jenna her big break

We all enjoy the movies Jenna Ortega has done today, and the actress is constantly growing to become a great name in Hollywood. But have you ever wondered how it all began and how the star actually stepped into the limelight?

According to Cosmopolitan, it was Jenna Ortega's mother who helped her get her first big break in Hollywood. Natalie posted a video of Jenna on Facebook, and a family friend helped connect them with a casting agent.

Strong Work Ethic

Just as Jenna Ortega's parents have made sure not to spoil their kids, they are also strict about other things, such as having a strong work ethic.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Elena and the Secret of Avalor voice actress once stated, "So, four or five times a week, my mom was a full-time ER nurse, but she would drive me — it was a six or seven-hour round trip L.A. and back for auditions ... and she has five other kids."

The Jane the Virgin actress further added, "She was one of the best ones, too."

Jenna Ortega and her family love to travel

Jenna Ortega's parents have provided everything to their children, as a parent couple should. In 2023, Natalie accompanied her daughter to Paris. The mother-daughter duo was seen at the Louvre and at a Paris Saint-Germain soccer match.

A month later, Natalie posted a picture with one of the twins, Markus, in New York City.

In 2019, during Jenna's birthday, her mom posted a selfie of the duo on an airplane on Instagram, which read, "Happy Birthday Reeree!" She captioned the photo, "I love you so much and am so so proud of you."

