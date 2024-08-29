Will Carrie Underwood Replace Katy Perry In American Idol As Judge? Find Out As Singer Reveals

Carrie Underwood has taken on the job of judging the contestants on American Idol. The singer has replaced Katy Perry on the judges’ panel after the latter took an exit from the reality show after seven seasons.

During an interview with the media portal, the winner of the 2005 singing reality show opened up about her experience taking over the seat from Perry. She also spoke about how strict or lenient she would be with the singers on the stage and what the viewers could expect from her.

On joining the panel alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, the country musician revealed, “I feel like I’ve been so blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I’ve been able to be a part of many other genres or music as well.” She further stated, “I mean, I’ve got a song with Papa Roach right now. It’s a lot of fun.”

Describing herself as versatile, Underwood said that while giving feedback to the contestants who come in, she would be honest and constructive but also maintain her kindness.

Sharing about her judging skills and being polite at the same time, the Remind Me crooner said that people enter the show with a dream, and she would not want to clip that off.

She said, “And I think that’s the whole point, ’cause people are coming in and, you know, it’s dreams. You’re a part of somebody’s story from that moment on.” Underwood added, “I think it’s important to be honest, but it’s also very important to be kind, so hopefully I can marry all of those together and be a good judge.”

The country singer is the first individual to win the Idol contest and take up the judges’ panel almost a decade later. Underwood was announced the winner of American Idol season 4, and since then, the singer has reached heights in her career.

As for Katy Perry, the pop icon last hosted the 22nd season of American Idol and stepped out of the show after making a surprise announcement earlier this year. A source close to Perry revealed, "It was the worst job Katy's ever had, from the vile trolling to the vicious backbiting and gossip going on behind the scenes.”

American Idol season 23 will premiere in 2025 on the ABC network.

