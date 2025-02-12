Who Is Carla Sehn From The Are Murders? All You Need to Know About Netflix Star

Carla Sehn has impressed a lot of people with her performance in The Åre Murders. The show that can be watched on Netflix has had an impact on its audience, who are now interested in knowing the actress from the show. If you happen to be one of them, here's everything we know about Carla Sehn.

The actress has been engaged in the arts community for almost her life. She has had an interest in the humanities since she was seven years old. Interestingly, Carla Sehn, who is 30 at present, was born in Stockholm, Sweden, and was also a part of Lilla Akademiens Musikskol. Moreover, this is also the place where the actress first learned piano.

As per her official bio, she made "her theatre debut as a singing street child in a production of Jämra Stockholmare." This was also the time when she was eight. According to The Direct, Carla Sehn dropped out of many colleges before she ultimately settled into drama school.

A 2022 profile by Dagens Nyheter also stated that the actress had initially enrolled in the Stockholm School of Economics because, at the time, she wanted to be a "counterpoint" to the acting world she was interested in.

As per reports, she lasted only a few months in that program before she switched to psychology at the University of Exeter in England. Soon after a year, the actress again dropped out and applied to drama school. Another interesting thing about the actress from The Are Murders is that you should know about Carla Sehn is that she is a woman of many tongues. She can speak many languages and can be considered to be trilingual. To be precise, she can speak Swedish, Polish, and English.

Talking about her parents they are originally from Poland, which clearly explains why she can speak Polish along with her native Swedish language in the Netflix series.