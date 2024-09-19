Who Is Joan Vassos? Everything You Need to Know About the First-Ever Golden Bachelorette

Joan Vassos is making history as the first lead in The Golden Bachelorette, which premiered on ABC on September 18, 2024. Joan quickly became popular after gaining attention on The Golden Bachelor, where she competed for Gerry Turner's heart.

However, her time on the show was cut short when she chose to leave early to support her daughter, who had recently given birth. Vassos is now ready to continue her search for love as per Page Six.

Joan Vassos left an indelible impression on fans when she appeared on The Golden Bachelor. Vassos's caring nature and devotion to family shone through despite her leaving the show just three weeks into filming to help her daughter. ABC announced in May 2024 that she would lead The Golden Bachelorette.

Joan's decision to leave The Golden Bachelor was difficult, but she believed that family should come first. She left the show to support her daughter, who was dealing with postpartum depression following the birth of her first child.

Vassos explained to Gerry Turner, “My family will always be first. Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important.”

Despite having left the show, Joan and Turner became very good friends. She brought up their bond, saying that he did this so well. She added that he essentially created the road map that they have now.

Turner also gave her some advice for her time on The Golden Bachelorette, telling her not to invest in somebody too early and to date them like they're the only person there.

Joan Vassos is the mother of four children: Allison, Nicholas, Erica, and Luke, whom she had with her late husband, John Vassos. Joan has always put her family first. After leaving The Golden Bachelor, she thanked fans on Instagram and said it was a privilege to be a mother to four amazing children.

Joan's daughters gave her a digital picture frame filled with updated family photos when she first started filming The Golden Bachelorette. She recalled how tired she was every night after filming. Her small frame would send her grandchildren on the Fourth of July or to the swimming pool.

Joan's late husband, John, died from pancreatic cancer in January 2021, after 32 years of marriage. She described him as always making her feel safe and cherished. Despite feeling guilty about her feelings for Gerry Turner, she confirmed that John had given her permission to find love again before his death.

