Who is Maranda Johnson? Inside Kodak Black's Girlfriend’s Life, Career And New TV Role

Rapper Kodak Black recently welcomed his fifth child, Prince Vulture Octave Kapri, with a woman known as @the__onee on Instagram. The baby was born on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025, at 8:00 PM.

The mother shared the news on Instagram with photos of the newborn and his birth certificate, expressing her gratitude to God for her blessings. However, she did not mention Kodak Black or share any images of the baby with him.

Maranda Johnson, a realtor and reality star, has been in an on-and-off relationship with Kodak Black since 2017. The couple shares two children, Queen Yuri and Prince Kapri.

In February 2024, they welcomed their son Prince, and Kodak spoke about the experience, saying, "It was very special to help deliver a new soul into the world. I know he's going to be a special person."

Their relationship has faced ups and downs, including public feuds. In 2024, Maranda clashed with Jammiah Broomfield, the mother of Kodak’s first child, over allegations of neglect and other personal issues.

Maranda Johnson works as a real estate agent for Allure Realty, a South Florida firm owned by Sharelle Rosado. She joined the firm at 21 and credits Rosado for mentoring her. Maranda has been self-employed since high school, selling various products like snacks and swimwear.

She is also an entrepreneur, owning Seven Luke Cosmetics, a beauty brand she launched in 2018. The brand offers products like lip glosses and eyelashes. Maranda has even dabbled in music, releasing two independent songs on her YouTube channel under the stage name Mjae.

Maranda is set to appear in the Netflix reality series Wags to Riches, which premiered on January 22, 2025. The show follows the lives of wives and girlfriends of celebrities and sports figures. At 25, Maranda is the youngest cast member in the eight-episode series.

Kodak Black now has five children with four different women. Apart from Maranda and @the__onee, he shares a son with Jammiah Broomfield and a daughter, Izzabella, with Daijanae Ward. The current status of Kodak and Maranda’s relationship remains unclear, but Maranda continues to focus on her career and family.

