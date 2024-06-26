Who Is Maya Neelakantan? All About America's Got Talent Contestant Who Left Simon Cowell Impressed

Recently, on the stage of America’s Got Talent (AGT), an Indian teen impressed many. Maya Neelakantan is a young and talented guitarist who is now a viral sensation, because of her performance on AGT. Her incredible skills and passion for music have blown off judges and audiences alike.

Maya’s journey from a shy young girl to a confident rock star on stage is truly inspiring. This 10-year-old beautiful girl from India left Simon Cowell and the rest of the judges in awe. Let’s dive into the story of Maya Neelakantan and what makes her a standout contestant on AGT.

Maya’s memorable audition

On a recent episode of America’s Got Talent, Maya Neelakantan made her debut performance that no one saw coming. Initially, she looked like a very shy and reserved girl. But soon, she amazed the judges and the audience by playing an instrumental version of Papa Roach’s Last Resort.

Judges were pretty impressed with Maya especially Cowell

Judge Simon Cowell was particularly impressed with her performance. She said, “You know what I love about this audition, you just weren't expecting this. You were so shy, and you're 10! And then you turned into, like, this rock goddess.” Cowell shared his own experience with learning the guitar. He admitted that it is very difficult to play the guitar. “I gave up playing guitar, actually no my teacher gave up on me.”

Cowell is known for his critical eye and this appreciation coming from him shows how talented Maya is. He even called her a “rock goddess.” Judge Howie Mandel also applauded Maya’s performance. He claimed that this performance could soon become a viral moment. Heidi Klum called Maya “gutsy, incredible” and praised her talent.

Maya’s musical journey

Maya, who hails from India, has been passionate about music from a very young age. She has mastered the guitar and showcased her skills on various platforms. Her ability to play intricate compositions across various genres sets her apart. Maya is a versatile artist as she can play Indian classical Carnatic music, Tool songs, and thresh metal.

Maya’s journey with music began at a very young age. From the time she was just five years old, she used to dance around the house. She loved strumming a toy guitar to heavy metal music. Her passion for music only grew stronger over the years, leading her to learn and master the guitar. Maya’s father has claimed during an interview that she put a lot of thought into her music beyond just playing the instrument.

Support from musical legends

Earlier in 2022, Maya impressed many with her cover of Tool’s 16-minute epic 7empest. Her performance was so good that Adam Jones, Tool’s guitarist sent her his signature Gibson guitar, the Adam Jones Les Paul Standard.

In one of her YouTube videos, she shared this and called it the biggest day of her life. More than getting the guitar, earning the recognition from an icon mattered. And, since then, she has created mashups of Tool’s songs using that instrument. Gary Holt, from Exodus and Slayer, have also supported Maya during her AGT audition. Maya shared it on her Instagram about the time she spent with Holt.

