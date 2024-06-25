Who Is Meg Bellamy? Meet Crown Actress As She Addresses Negative Comments Over Playing Kate Middleton

Meg Bellamy found crazy fame following her portrayal of Kate Middleton in the final season of the Netflix mega-hit series, The Crown. Signed with her first-ever professional gig, the actress treasures the experience as nothing short of a dream.

But she has her reservations, of course. The actress recently opened up about the online hate and trolling she’s been subject to owing to her role as the Princess of Wales. Months after the historical drama concluded, Bellamy revealed how internet trolls criticized her body comparing it to the Middleton’s, and called her too fat for the role.

Hailing from humble beginnings, Meg Bellamy’s success story is still in the making.

Who is Meg Bellamy?

Meg Bellamy, 21, was born on 9 October 2002 and grew up in Wokingham, Berkshire. Her passion for acting goes back to her childhood days as she performed in school plays and dramas while attending St. Crispin’s School, where she was head girl and received an A* in her drama class, per Daily Mail.

After graduating from secondary school in 2021, she moved out of her home and rented a flat in Berkshire. Despite flaunting shiny grades in drama, Bellamy was rejected from several drama schools and eventually landed an acting job at Legoland.

She once performed in a production of Hamilton where the Duke of Kent, the late Queen’s cousin, was present in the audience, and as one of the Schuyler Sisters at a Wellington College gala, per ELLE.

One of Bellamy’s school teachers recalled the actress as humble and quite “popular” in school, who always needed a bit of encouragement to “come forward.” However, the teacher was surprised by the star’s effort in doing a self-tape for the Netflix series, which became her acting breakthrough.

Playing Kate Middleton in The Crown set the actress on the map and she is currently starring in a new play directed by Matthew Dunster, A Child of Science at the Bristol Old Vic. Tom Felton, best known for portraying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise also stars in the play as Dr. Robert Edwards. Bellamy also referred to herself as a nutrition geek, per Wonderland.

Meg Bellamy opens up about hate online

Meg Bellamy starred as Catherine Middleton opposite Ed Mcvey as Prince William and Luther Ford as Prince Harry in Season 6 of the Peter Morgan-led series, The Crown. The explosive buzz around the final season propelled Bellamy to stardom, but it wasn’t really a piece of cake.

During an interview with the Daily Mail for a piece on their You Magazine, published on Sunday, June 23. Bellamy disclosed, “I’d this long day of press, it had gone well, then I went on my phone and there was all this negative stuff about my body online.”

She reflected on the negative comments saying it was a glimpse into being a woman in the entertainment industry. “The comments were mostly, ‘You’re too fat to play Kate’...“You can’t listen to that sort of stuff. Not least because most of it is written by internet trolls or men called Gary who are holding a fish in their profile picture.”

While she hadn’t anticipated it, the Berkshire-based actor held a mature approach to dealing with the issue and called the trolls “losers” for saying that because she was living her best life.

Meg Bellamy is also known for 2021’s The Prince of Savile Row.

