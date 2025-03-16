Adolescence Ending Explained: Did Jamie Really Kill Katie? Breaking Down Netflix Show's Shocking Finale

Netflix’s Adolescence is a gripping four-episode limited series that follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) after he is accused of murdering his classmate, Katie.

The show explores the emotional fallout on Jamie’s family and the psychological factors that may have influenced his actions. The series ends on an ambiguous but emotional note, leaving many viewers questioning Jamie’s guilt.

The first episode concludes with shocking CCTV footage showing a boy, identified as Jamie, repeatedly stabbing Katie. His father, Eddie (Stephen Graham), who had firmly believed in his son’s innocence, is devastated by the video. Despite this evidence, Jamie continues claiming he didn’t commit the crime.

In the third episode, Jamie has a one-on-one session with his court-appointed psychologist (Erin Doherty), where he reveals that Katie had cyberbullied him, calling him an incel as per Cosmopolitan.

In an emotional moment, Jamie admits to the crime but immediately tries to take back his statement. This scene leaves viewers wondering whether Jamie is truly guilty or if external pressures led to his confession.

The last episode takes place 13 months after Katie’s murder, on Eddie’s 50th birthday. Jamie calls his father from jail and tells him he plans to plead guilty at trial. The series does not show what exactly led to this decision, but his choice suggests that he accepts responsibility for Katie’s death.

Jamie’s decision adds to the heartbreak for his family. His father, who had spent months hoping for his son’s innocence, is shattered. His mother, Manda (Christine Tremarco), and sister, Lisa (Amélie Pease), also struggle with the weight of what has happened.

Jamie’s crime has deeply affected his family’s daily lives. They face constant harassment from their community, with Eddie’s work van repeatedly being vandalized with slurs. Manda suggests moving away for a fresh start, but Eddie and Lisa feel that leaving won’t change anything.

On Eddie’s birthday, the family attempts to celebrate, but tensions run high. Eddie has an outburst at a hardware store after recognizing the teen who defaced his van.

Later, Jamie’s phone call and his guilty plea break the fragile sense of normalcy. The Millers spend the rest of the day trying to process their emotions, ultimately deciding to stay in and watch a movie together.

The final scene of Adolescence focuses on Eddie as he enters Jamie’s untouched bedroom for the first time since the arrest. He breaks down, sobbing into his son’s pillow and clutching his teddy bear.