Jacob Elordi Stars in Haunting New Trailer For The Narrow Road to the Deep North; WATCH
The Narrow Road to the Deep North official trailer teases Jacob Elordi's haunting role in Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize-winning novel adaption. Read on to know the details.
Jacob Elordi dazzles in The Narrow Road to the Deep North's first official trailer. The trailer featuring Elordi, launched this morning as a teaser to its April 18 release on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.
Based on the Booker Prize-winning novel by Richard Flanagan, the series follows Elordi as young Dorrigo Evans, a man shaped by love, war, and the weight of survival. Ciarán Hinds plays the older Evans, looking back on a life full of deep experience and moral complexity.
A passionate affair with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young), his harrowing tenure as a prisoner of war, and his postwar years as a famous but reluctant war hero and surgeon make up this emotional drama. Shot entirely across New South Wales, it delves into Evans' psychological toll due to war, creating an image of a man defined by his past while also being haunted by it.
Directed by Justin Kurzel (Challengers) from a script by Shaun Grant, the production has a brilliant ensemble cast embodied by Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Heather Mitchell (Love Me, Upright), Essie Davis (Apple Cider Vinegar), Show Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice), and Simon Baker (Limbo, Breath).
It has already received international acclaim, being one of the big shows to premiere at the Berlinale. Globally, the show has been picked up by networks such as BBC, Sky, and Max, yet the U.S. distributor is still to be confirmed.
The official description of the show reads, "The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a savagely beautiful five-part series charting the life of Dorrigo Evans (played by Jacob Elordi as a young man, with Ciarán Hinds as the older Dorrigo), through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young), his time held captive in a POW camp, and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero."
Executive produced by Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner along with Flanagan, Grant, and Kurzel, the project is from Curio Pictures, while Alexandra Taussig is producing. Sony Pictures Television is responsible for international distribution.
All five episodes of Jacob Elordi's The Narrow Road to the Deep North will stream exclusively via Prime Video on April 18, promising an emotional and visually stunning adaptation of Flanagan's much-loved novel.
