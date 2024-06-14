Who Is Queen Latifah's Son? Everything To Know About Her Child

Queen Latifah, 53, is best known for her musical and acting talent and has built quite a successful professional career over the years, but it turns out she’s also a doting mother. The “U.N.I.T.Y.” crooner has one child, a son, that she has been raising in her private life. In addition to being a parent to her son, she previously stepped up into the role of a caregiver to her mom, Rita Owens, after she was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2005.

“As a caregiver — it’s just like being a parent, like some things really don’t matter,” Queen Latifah told PEOPLE before her mom’s death in 2018. “All the kind of frivolous things sort of fall to the side because there’s something way more important than all that. And when we go through these things together as a family, I realize, these are the important things, these are the important moments.”

His Birth Came Shortly After Tragedy Struck Latifah

While Latifah longed to become a mother, her new role came shortly after she experienced the tragic loss of her mom following a long struggle with the autoimmune disease scleroderma. “Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life,” she shared in a statement. "She was always an encouragement," she shared about her late mom on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in 2021. "She believed in us as youngsters," which Latifah credits with making “a big difference.”

He Is Latifah’s First Child

Latifah became a first-time mom when she welcomed her son into the world. While his birth marked a lifelong dream for the Girls Trip actress, she shared she’d like to give him siblings.

“I’ve always envisioned myself with a big family, I’m a late bloomer. I’m a late bloomer with a lot of things and you know — nobody’s perfect. I’m an overachiever in some ways and just like slow as molasses in other ways. I think I kind of needed to grow and mature and get everything kind of taken care of with everything before I was able to really deal with it,” she previously told PEOPLE Now.

Latifah Is “a Natural” at Being a Mom

The actress had plenty of parenting practice before becoming a mom. The rapper revealed that she helped two women with babies get through airport security while flying to New York in 2017. “I met the loveliest lady who had like 3 kids with her, one a baby. She was trying to get her stuff together, we were just having a polite conversation and I said, ‘You need me to hold that baby?’ She was like, ‘Would you mind?’ and I’m like, ‘Give me the baby,’ ” she explained. “So I hold that baby while she got everything together with the three kids and stuff and her husband came through and then he took the baby.” She continued, "Then another lady came through with two other kids, husband and a dog and she’s trying to get her boots on. I said, ‘You need me to hold that baby?’ She was like, ‘Would you mind?’ I said, ‘Give me that baby.’ I mean I think I’m a natural at this thing.”

He Leads a Childhood Out of the Spotlight

Latifah, who is notoriously private, provides her son with a quiet life out of the spotlight. Her son made his first public appearance when he was approximately 4 years old when he attended a Harlem Globetrotters basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with her. The toddler sat courtside next to his mom, who wore a cream tracksuit, baseball cap, and smile to take the big game in. Latifah was even seen hugging one of the players and posing alongside him for a picture during the exhibition.

Latifah Gave Him a Shout-Out When Accepting Her BET Lifetime Achievement Award

It was a momentous occasion when Latifah received the BET Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. Not only was she being recognized for her talent and decades of hard work, but she also used the platform to honor her son by giving him a sweet shout-out. While closing out her remarks, she alluded to the fact that she had welcomed a child. "Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love," she said, adding, “Happy Pride.” Latifah had previously shared that she would keep any pending baby news private. "I will probably be six months pregnant before anyone knows about it and I won’t talk about the baby until after it’s born," she told SF Gate in 2008. Her acceptance speech marked the first time the actress publicly mentioned her son since becoming a mom.

