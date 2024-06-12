What Is Queen Latifah's Net Worth? Exploring The Singer-Actress' Wealth And Fortune

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Queen Latifah has impressed her followers by coming forth with a wide range of skill sets. She has covered the hip-hop industry while also portraying great roles in the Hollywood film industry. Stirred by her many talents, her fans from various fields have always wondered, what is Queen Latifah’s net worth?

She has had a prolific career and has won many great awards, including a Grammy as well as an Emmy. The superstar has come a long way, from working at Burger King in Newark, New Jersey, to becoming an artist tearing up the charts.

She first stepped into her music career with a rap group she formed named Ladies Fresh. With time, she began climbing the stairs of success with the launch of her solo single and then her debut album, All Hail the Queen.

Today, Queen Latifah's age is 54, but even now she is showing no signs of stopping and continues to grab the attention of many people, turning them into her fans.

Talking about her talents, Queen Latifah has covered many industries and honed her skills over time. The Poor Unfortunate Souls singer is also a songwriter and rapper with a talent for being an actress as well as a model.

Queen Latifah's net worth also comes from her ventures as a television producer as well as a record producer. The actress who left a mark on the Hollywood industry by acting in the 1996 action comedy film Set It Off also happens to be a comedienne and talk show hostess.

If this has already made you more eager to know her net worth, here’s how much Queen Latifah is worth.

Queen Latifah’s net worth

Queen Latifah has had a very long and successful career. According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Queen Latifah’s net worth is $70 million. The You Can't Stop the Beat singer has gained all of this fame and stardom by working on high-profile projects and impressing big names in multiple industries simultaneously.

She was initially a beatboxer in her band Ladies Fresh. This was the same period when she was also performing with Flavor Unit. Fab 5 Freddy, who recognized her talent through her rap demo, helped Latifah gain success.

Early life of Queen Latifah

Born on March 18, 1970, Queen Latifah, whose actual name is Dana Elaine Owens, is the daughter of Rita Lamae and Lancelot Amos Owens.

While Rita was a school teacher, Amos Owens happened to be a police officer. The Walk the Dinosaur singer’s parents parted ways when she was just ten. Latifah attended a Catholic school in Newark, New Jersey, and was raised in the Baptist faith.

Queen Latifah's height has always been a notable part of her identity. During her high school days, she was 5-foot-10-inch, which made her a power forward for her school’s basketball team.

The Taxi actress found the name Latifah in a book of Arabic names when she was just eight years old. The name means delicate and very kind in Arabic.

Music career of Queen Latifah

At the beginning of her career, Queen Latifah was an original member of Flavor Unit, while also being a part of Ladies Fresh as a beatboxer. DJ King Gemini helped Queen Latifah record a demo song called Princess of the Posse. He even gave this demo to Fab 5 Freddy, who happened to be the host of Yo! MTV Raps.

Queen Latifah then gained prominence when Tommy Boy Music employee Dante Ross signed her and helped the Ladies First singer release her first single, Wrath of My Madness.

Over time, the artist made songs about issues related to black women, domestic violence, harassment on the streets, and more. With the release of her first album, All Hail the Queen, in 1989, Queen Latifah’s net worth saw significant growth.

The I Know Where I’ve Been artist earned a Candace Award from the National Coalition of 100 Black Women in 1992. Soon after, she signed a deal with Motown Records and released her fourth studio album, Order in the Court.

Following this, she shifted to jazz music, releasing The Dana Owens Album in 2004. She was the headlining act at a 2007 concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Queen Latifah’s acting career

One of Queen Latifah's initial roles was as a guest star in two episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air during its second season. She then starred in Living Single, a FOX sitcom that aired from 1993 to 1998. Following this, she became the host of The Queen Latifah Show from 1999 to 2001, later revamping the show from 2013 to 2015.

Queen Latifah’s net worth increased further when she was cast in the movie Chicago. For her role in the film, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She earned a Golden Globe award in 2007 for her role in Life Support. Her other movie credits include Brown Sugar, Bringing Down the House, Taxi, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, Beauty Shop, and more.

Other ventures of Queen Latifah

It is not just her career in the entertainment sector for which she is known. Queen Latifah is also the spokesperson for Pizza Hut, CoverGirl, and Jenny Craig. Queen Latifah’s net worth also comes from her line of cosmetics, and perfume that has scents such as Queen and Queen of Hearts.

The actress has also written a book called Ladies First: Revelations of a Strong Woman and has been working to create affordable housing in Newark, with her real estate development firm.

Personal Life of Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah was in depression for a brief period, following her older brother’s death in 1992. She was arrested for possession of marijuana in 1996. Then she was arrested for driving under the influence in Los Angeles and had to serve three years of probation. Her mother died in 2018 due to a heart condition.

During the 2021 BET Awards, she confirmed of being in a relationship with Eboni Nichols and also introduced her son Rebel for the first time during her acceptance speech.

Real Estate of Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah has been a resident of Colts Neck, New Jersey, Rumson, New Jersey, and Beverly Hills, California. She listed her 7,000-square-foot, New Jersey estate for $2.4 million when she had to move to the West. Queen Latifah’s net worth also comes from the sale of her gated home that she co-owned in the Hollywood Hills and sold for $1.65 million.

