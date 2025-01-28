Who is The Richest Member of Netflix’s Popular Reality Show Dubai Bling ? Everything You Need to Know Amid Season 3 Release

The popular Netflix reality show Dubai Bling is possibly the only series that spotlights the lavish lifestyles of the wealthiest people in the Middle East. With the recent release of its third season, the buzz around the show has significantly increased over the last two weeks.

The show brings together UAE city elites under one roof, often leaving viewers speculating about who among them is the richest. According to reports, the wealthiest member of the show’s third season is Mona Kattan, whose net worth is estimated to be between $100 million and $200 million.

Born to Iraqi parents in Oklahoma, Mona is the younger sister of Huda Kattan. The two famously co-founded the billion-dollar cosmetics brand Huda Beauty. In addition to her entrepreneurial success, Mona holds a degree in finance from the American University of Sharjah. She later worked as an investment banker at Johnson & Johnson and DBS Bank.

Next in line is Ebraheem Al Samadi! The self-made millionaire, who started out by selling thrifted clothes on eBay from his mother’s Florida home, ranks second on the list. With a net worth of $50 million, the returning star is the second-richest cast member of the reality show this season.

Salem Khammas takes the third spot with a net worth of $50 million. Introduced on the show as a “Friend of Dubai” and as castmate Ebraheem Al Samadi’s brother, Salem holds a BA degree in Accounting from California State University and an executive MBA in Business Administration and Management.

One of the most renowned faces from the show, Safa Siddiqui, surprisingly ranks 13th on the list of richest Dubai Bling members, with a net worth of $1.5 million. The influencer is known for her over-the-top and avant-garde expressions of fashion.

In addition to being a social media influencer and fashion designer, Safa is a management graduate who previously worked in real estate before rising to fame in the pop culture industry. Most of her earnings come from her fashion and beauty endorsements.