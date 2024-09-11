Who Was Peter Renaday? Exploring Prolific Voice Actor's Life And Career As He Passes Away at 89

Peter Renaday, an iconic voice artist best known for his role as Master Splinter in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, passed away on Sunday, September 8, at his home in Burbank, California. He was 89.

His friend and fellow cast member from Turtles, Townsend Coleman, who had voiced Michelangelo in the 80-90s series, also posted the news about Renaday’s demise. People magazine subsequently confirmed his death through Renaday’s representative agent. TMZ claimed that authorities found him dead in his residence in Burbank after a welfare check by the police. He passed away of natural causes.

Pierre Renoudet was born in New Iberia, Louisiana, on June 9th, 1935 and later changed his name to Renaday. He married Florence Daniel in 1979, and she passed away in 2011. Florence was an executive secretary with the music division of the Walt Disney Studios for 35 years and was a soprano on an album, The Sounds of Christmas, released in 1973 by Disneyland Records along with her husband, as per Deadline.

Apart from the more popular character of Master Splinter, Renaday also provided the voice of animatronic Abraham Lincoln in Walt Disney World’s The Hall of Presidents, who recited the Gettysburg Address. Along with that, he also voiced the animatronic bears Henry and Max in Country Bear Jamboree at Disney World.

Some of Renaday’s filmography includes approximately 200 credits of voice or on-screen roles that spanned live-action and animated voice performance, such as in The Aristocats (1970), The Rescuers (1977) and The Black Cauldron (1985). Other of his voice acting credits came from legendary series that include Alvin & The Chipmunks, The Transformers, The Real Ghostbusters, Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo, and Batman: The Animated Series.

He even voiced characters in several live action films during the 1960s through the 1970s, for example The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again, Combat!, The Love Bug, The Barefoot Executive, The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, and more.

Social media was flooded with condolences from Renaday's friends and coworkers, including Townsend Coleman, Cam Clarke, Sam Kwasman and Ike Eisenmann, right after news broke out.

"Folks, I’m devastated this morning to learn of the passing yesterday of our dear sensei, Peter Renaday. Pete was one of the most genuine, salt of the earth people I have ever known, and I will miss him dearly," Coleman said in a Facebook post.

Sam Kwasman also shared his respect for Renaday and remembered their common Sunday brunches with other voice actors and how it would be heartbreaking to have no more of Renaday telling stories and reminiscing about Disney. In his sorrowful photo with Peter Renaday on social media, Kwasman said, “He was a gentle, fascinating man and one of the greatest and most prolific voice artists in the business. Rest well, my friend."

