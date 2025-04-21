Who Will Lead Catholic Church After Pope Francis? Black and Asian Cardinals Among Top Contenders

Following the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88 on Monday, the eyes of the world turned to the Vatican, where Cardinals from across the globe have gathered for the Papal Conclave. The process of selecting the next Supreme Pontiff is underway, and according to reports, the Catholic Church could get its first Black or Asian Pope. The answer, however, will be clear when the symbolic white smoke rises from the Sistine Chapel.

Here's a list of top contenders who have the strongest odds of becoming the next pope!

Peter Turkson, 76 - Ghana

Born in Ghana, Turkson once served as Bishop of Cape Coast. He was among the top contenders in 2013 when Francis was elected. In the past, he has been vocal on issues such as climate change, poverty, and economic justice.

Luis Antonio Tagle, 67 - Philippines

Tagle, the former Archbishop of Manila, is a strong candidate. Tagle is an advocate for inclusion and is considered one of the more liberal candidates. If chosen, he could be the first Asian Pope in the Vatican.

Pietro Parolin, 70 - Italy

As Cardinal Secretary of State under Francis, Parolin is one of the most experienced figures in the Vatican. His deep familiarity with Church diplomacy makes him a prominent contender. Considered a moderate theological candidate, he is seen as someone who could provide stability while still maintaining some of Francis's reforms.

Peter Erdo, 72 - Hungary

The Hungarian Archbishop has been a strong advocate for traditional Catholic teachings. Considered a leading conservative candidate, Erdo has previously spoken against divorced or remarried Catholics receiving holy communion.

Jose Tolentino de Mendonça, 59 - Portugal

Coming from Portugal’s Madeira, Tolentino brings a modern approach to theology. Advocating for a Church more engaged with contemporary culture, he has previously served as an Archbishop and held several Vatican roles.

Matteo Zuppi, 69 - Italy

Currently the Archbishop of Bologna and a Cardinal of the Catholic Church, he was appointed as a peace envoy by Pope Francis to lead efforts to mediate during the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

