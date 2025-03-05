Why Did Kyle Richards Edit Out Wife From Instagram Bio? Reality Star Responds Amid Her Separation From Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards’ social media bio was recently noticed to have one word missing. The highly acclaimed TV personality, removed “wife” from her Instagram bio.

As per PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stated that she took this decision after her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was spotted kissing Nikita Kahn a few months back. Per reports, the former husband was spotted with Kahn in Mykonos, in July 2024.

Stating that she is not stupid to keep her wife in her bio, Richards added, during the Tuesday episode of the reality show, “I am not going to be sitting here having ‘wife’ on my Instagram bio with him running around with people. Why would I?”

Further explaining herself in the show, Kyle Richards also stated that it was tough for her to even think of taking the word “wife” off her bio in the past. While she felt the same for her last name, Richards added that the picture of her estranged husband changed her perspective totally.

Letting herself out on the reality show, Kyle Richard also noted that Umansky, 54, had already changed his Instagram bio before she had made any changes to her profile.

"He took 'husband and father' off his bio and just put 'CEO of the Agency,'" Richard stated to her sister Kathy Hilton during the episode. This was also when Hilton asked Richards to find out who that girl was with Umansky. However, she came forth with some thoughtful words.

"It doesn't matter, I don't even care. I don't want to dig, I don't care. I don't care who she is," Kyle Richards stated, while also mentioning that at present, the only thing she needs to do is move on. The Instagram bio of Kyle Richards reads, "Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA."

Meanwhile, during the RHOBH After Show, Richards explained that having "wife" cut off from her bio, is a sign that she is moving on. Richards and Umansky confirmed their separation back in July 2023.