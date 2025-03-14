Normani Confirms Engagement to NFL Star DK Metcalf After Publicly Dating Since July 2023: 'Hold That Rock Up, Baby'

NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf revealed that he is engaged to singer Normani. The athlete shared the news during his first press conference as a Pittsburgh Steeler on March 13. While discussing his move to Pittsburgh, he casually mentioned the proposal.

“I proposed to my fiancée, and [former teammate Russell Wilson] was the one who connected us,” Metcalf said. “So he was just telling me congratulations, giving us congratulations on that.”

Normani was present at the press conference to support him. Metcalf then encouraged her to show off her ring. “She’s right there. Hold that rock up, baby,” he said.

Metcalf shared that he had proposed just one day before the announcement in Houston, with both of their families present as per US Weekly. He shared that since it was his sister’s spring break, he thought it would be a good opportunity to bring both families together for a special moment and unite them with the engagement ring.

The proposal had been planned for a while. DK Metcalf stated that he had tried to propose the previous year, but Normani’s busy schedule as a singer made it difficult to find the right time.

To make the moment special, he took extra steps leading up to the proposal by sending her flowers with a story. He added that the final letter on the flower spelled out “Will you marry me?” and she said yes.

Normani and Metcalf began dating in 2022 after being introduced by Russell Wilson and Ciara. Wilson and Metcalf had previously played together for the Seattle Seahawks. Normani publicly confirmed their relationship in July 2023 by sharing a photo of Metcalf kissing her cheek.

In a June 2024 interview with Apple Music, she spoke about their connection, saying that they had met through Ciara and Wilson. She added that if there was any couple she could trust to set her up, it would be them.

The engagement comes at a significant time in Metcalf’s career. Days before proposing, he was traded from the Seahawks to the Steelers. He also signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension.