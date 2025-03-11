Why is Jessie Cave, Who Played Lavender Brown in Harry Potter, Joining OnlyFans? Actor Reveals Plans for 'Quality Hair Sounds'

Jessie Cave, who played the character of Lavender Brown in Harry Potter movies, recently announced that she will be joining OnlyFans. The actress took to social media and made this announcement that has put her fans in a state of shock.

In her Instagram video, Jessie Cave mentioned that instead of coming up with a sexual page, she would be posting “the best quality hair sounds” on her OnlyFans account, adding that her videos would appeal to those who have hair fetishes.

In her Substack, Cave mentioned that she is doing it to get the house safe and cover the arsenic wallpaper while also building a roof. Her aim is to get out of debt, the actress stated.

“I’m starting an OnlyFans for my hair. It’s niche even for me. Join me on this strange new journey,” the Modern Life is Rubbish actress wrote in the caption of her Instagram announcement video. In the video, Jessie Cave could be seen sitting on a bed and brushing her hair while also talking to a man.

Cave and the male—who presumably seems to be her longtime partner comedian Alfie Brown—are heard discussing how she came up with the idea and what she would deliver. During the conversation, one can hear that Jessie Cave would be recording her hair sounds.

While the male tells the Tale of Tales actress to record her hair sound with the help of a mic, Jessie Cave replies that she doesn't have enough money to buy a mic.

The male voice also suggests to the young actress that she should not give the sounds away for free. Jessie Cave is even heard stating that with the help of this, she would earn some money, while also clearing that she would not offer the subscriber any pictures of her feet or any other body part.

The actress, now 37, first appeared in the wizarding movie Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, playing the character of Lavender Brown. Later, Jessie Cave reprised her role for both the entries of Deathly Hallows.