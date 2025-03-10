Who Was Simon Fisher-Becker? Find Out as the Harry Potter Actor Passes Away at 63

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Harry Potter star Simon Fisher-Becker recently passed away at the age of 63. The late actor also appeared in Les Misérables and the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who. Simon Fisher-Becker reportedly died on Sunday, March 9.

The news was confirmed by his agent, Kim Barry from Jaffrey Management, who shared the sad news via a statement, "Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker but a close personal friend of 15 years."

Barry further mentioned that he would never forget the phone call in which he offered Fisher-Becker the part of Dorium Maldovar in BBC’s Doctor Who.

Simon Fisher-Becker was born on November 25, 1961. He was a British stage actor who also appeared in many highly acclaimed television series. He was widely known for his comedic roles and characters in a similar genre. One of his most notable roles was Tony Fazackerly in the BBC series Puppy Love.

Other roles for which Simon Fisher-Becker was widely recognized include The Fat Friar in the wizarding film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, as well as Dorium Maldovar in series 5 and 6 of Doctor Who.

Simon Fisher-Becker’s Facebook page shared a heartfelt message, "Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon's husband. I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon, Simon passed away."

His husband also mentioned that he would like to keep Simon Fisher-Becker’s account open for a few days, though he was unsure if he would post on the social media account again.

Following the tragic news of Simon Fisher-Becker’s passing, fans took to social media to express their grief, with one stating, "Simon Fisher-Becker was always amazing in everything he did. We've lost a shining light!"

Beyond television and film, Simon Fisher-Becker also made contributions to the audio industry. He lent his voice to the character of Father Hardwood in Doctor Who: The Curse of Sleepy Hollow and appeared in Big Finish productions such as Gallifrey V and more.