Who Was Simon Fisher-Becker? Find Out as the Harry Potter Actor Passes Away at 63

Simon Fisher-Becker has sadly passed away at the age of 63. Continue reading to discover more about his remarkable life and the incredible contributions he made.

Tejas Mundhada
Written by Tejas Mundhada , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Mar 10, 2025 | 10:47 AM GMT | 328
Who was Simon Fisher-Becker
Simon Fisher-Becker (via Getty Images)

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Harry Potter star Simon Fisher-Becker recently passed away at the age of 63. The late actor also appeared in Les Misérables and the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who. Simon Fisher-Becker reportedly died on Sunday, March 9.

The news was confirmed by his agent, Kim Barry from Jaffrey Management, who shared the sad news via a statement, "Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker but a close personal friend of 15 years."

Barry further mentioned that he would never forget the phone call in which he offered Fisher-Becker the part of Dorium Maldovar in BBC’s Doctor Who.

Simon Fisher-Becker was born on November 25, 1961. He was a British stage actor who also appeared in many highly acclaimed television series. He was widely known for his comedic roles and characters in a similar genre. One of his most notable roles was Tony Fazackerly in the BBC series Puppy Love.

Other roles for which Simon Fisher-Becker was widely recognized include The Fat Friar in the wizarding film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, as well as Dorium Maldovar in series 5 and 6 of Doctor Who.


Simon Fisher-Becker’s Facebook page shared a heartfelt message, "Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon's husband. I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon, Simon passed away."

His husband also mentioned that he would like to keep Simon Fisher-Becker’s account open for a few days, though he was unsure if he would post on the social media account again.

Following the tragic news of Simon Fisher-Becker’s passing, fans took to social media to express their grief, with one stating, "Simon Fisher-Becker was always amazing in everything he did. We've lost a shining light!"

Beyond television and film, Simon Fisher-Becker also made contributions to the audio industry. He lent his voice to the character of Father Hardwood in Doctor Who: The Curse of Sleepy Hollow and appeared in Big Finish productions such as Gallifrey V and more.

About The Author
Tejas Mundhada
Tejas Mundhada
Entertainment Journalist
Twitter

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've g...

