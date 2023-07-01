Every 90s kid knows that movies in the era were unbeatable. They were artistic masterpieces blended with all kinds of emotions and action, featuring the biggest Hollywood stars. When it comes to listing the best 90s movies on Netflix right now, it's pretty hard to pick just a few. However, we have scoured through Netflix and handpicked only the best 90s movies for you. We assure you that these movies will not only make you nostalgic about the golden era but also show you how they are still relevant all these years later. From classics like