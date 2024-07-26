Why Was 80s Sitcom Facts of Life's Revival Talks Cut Short? Actress Mindy Cohn Reveals

Mindy Cohn, best known for her role on the iconic '80s sitcom Facts of Life, recently spilled some shocking tea about a revival. She called one of her co-stars a “greedy bitch” for allegedly sabotaging the revival on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. The four main actresses, including herself, were excited and even met with legendary producer Norman Lear. One co-star's secret deal led to heartbreak and drama, ending any hope of the beloved show coming back.

Mindy Cohn referred to a co-star as a greedy bitch

According to Cohn, the four main actresses, including herself, entered into discussions and even hired a writer. They held several Zoom meetings, including sessions with the legendary producer Norman Lear, all during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one of the co-stars reportedly went behind their backs to negotiate a separate spinoff deal for herself. It ultimately led to estrangement and the collapse of the revival project.

Cohn said, "One of the girls tried to make a spinoff deal for herself behind their backs." The actress added that the move "devastated" the cast. She said, "For a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was a tidal wave of emotions." Guest Michael Hitchcock chimed in, saying, "There's always a greedy bitch." When Cohn heard the comment, he was delighted and replied, "Greedy bitch, you're the worst. She was a greedy bitch.” She also high-fived Hitchcock.

She declined to reveal who ruined the spinoff, but Cohn confirmed that "one of the girls" did so, suggesting that fans can guess by checking her social media to see who she has been hanging out with.

Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields, and Nancy McKeon are her three main female co-stars, whose Instagram pages show that they have socialized with each other. Although time has allowed some of the wounds to heal, Cohn confirmed the "not cute" drama led to some estrangement between the actresses.

The revival chances for the 80’s sitcom is “very dead”

Mindy Cohn revealed there was a period when the cast didn't talk, but communication has since resumed, but only "do-ish." It was an "ouch" for her. Facts of Life revival chances are now "very dead," she said.

According to Cohn, some of her co-stars are unable to move past the incident, which has caused a significant rift in their once close-knit group. She noted, “We are not as united. Let me put it that way.” Cohn lamented the loss of their solidarity, which had lasted for 40 years. She expressed sadness over the fact that the incident has "wrecked" their bond, a sentiment echoed in her words, “Really sad.”

A nine-season run of Facts of Life began in 1979. It followed Mrs. Edna Garrett (Charlotte Rae), a housemother at the Eastland School, who taught a group of friends (played by Cohn, Whelchel, Fields, and McKeon) how to solve quintessential teenage problems.

