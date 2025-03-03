Oscars 2025: Patrick Schwarzengger Reveals What He Told Fiancée Abby Champion About Nude Scene in The White Lotus
Patrick Schwarzenegger recently shared what he told his fiancée Abby Champion regarding his nude scene in The White Lotus.
Patrick Schwarzenegger was recently asked about his nude scene in The White Lotus. The actor had a conversation with Variety during the 97th Academy Awards, where the interviewer asked him what he told his fiancée, Abby Champion, about his nude scene in The White Lotus.
During the exchange, Schwarzenegger mentioned that his fiancée’s family is from Alabama and that they hold watch parties to support him. He also added that he had informed Abby Champion beforehand so she could warn her family in Alabama—who were watching in a large group—that there were some scenes where they might want to close their eyes.
He further explained that Abby Champion knew something was coming but not to the full extent. Sharing more details, the actor mentioned that after his nude scene aired, his mother-in-law sent him a text with the "hands over the eyes" emoji.
For those who may not know, the scene in question, where Patrick Schwarzenegger appears nude, occurs in the season 3 premiere of the HBO series The White Lotus. Specifically, the actor is seen naked from the back.
The actor was spotted with his fiancée, Abby Champion, on the red carpet at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 2, in Beverly Hills, California.
While Schwarzenegger wore a black suit to the event, Abby Champion stunned in a sparkly red outfit.
For those interested in the couple’s story, they have been dating for several years. Patrick Schwarzenegger proposed to Abby Champion last Christmas—coincidentally, on the same night the episode in question aired.
