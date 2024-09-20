Wicked Director Jon M Chu Breaks Down Key Scenes From Film; Promises To Leave Audience With ‘The Highest Of Highs’

The film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is inching closer to its grand premiere in theaters on November 22. Wicked was announced as a film extravaganza, but the absence of ‘Part One’ from the film’s title and marketing was perplexing. However, Chu confirmed that there will still be two films in the franchise. But hopes for the lack of branding for ‘Part One’ to emphasize their goal of creating two completely different and unique films.

Although the two parts will have an interim connection, they are each going to be satisfying in their own right. “If we were going to split it into two, we need to make sure that movie one is emotionally satisfying, and by the end, you feel like that was a f---ing movie,” the director explained.

He added that he intentionally made the film wholesome, which would not leave people clamoring for more, something he personally detests. “This should leave you with the highest of highs and so connected to these women,” he said.

The trailer of the musical fantasy has teased several iconic musical numbers, and one of them is Dancing Through Life, a key song from the musical performed by Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), the heartthrob of the Shiz campus. In the song, he encourages his fellow classmates to bust their best dance moves in the middle of the University's library.

EW recently released exclusive pictures of the film, including a snap of Bailey posing opposite what seemed like a giant clock. “I will neither confirm nor deny that it's a clock,” Chu said about the image. “This is a rotating bookshelf because everything in Oz has a very circular shape to it,” he explained.

He elaborated on the image, which showed Bailey’s character causing a ruckus on the college campus. “It’s this idea that Fiyero gets to break the rules,” the director noted. “The kids start to feel something different. It's almost like Grease where you're like, ‘Oh, okay, we can move our bodies like this,’” he explained.