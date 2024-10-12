Will Andrew Garfield Return To MCU and Reunite with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland In Spiderman 4? Actor Responds To Rumors

As speculation around Spider-Man 4 intensifies, fans are eager to witness another reunion between Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland’s versions of the Marvel superhero. While promoting his upcoming film We Live in Time, Garfield chatted with Josh Horowitz on his Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. When asked whether he had any conversations about reprising his MCU character, the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor gave a vague reply.

The actor appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man film series and most recently in Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maguire, who led Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, was also part of the 2021 blockbuster, bringing the multiverse theories to life.

"Yeah, yeah, of course, it's not an unfounded... your assumption is not unfounded. If I were in your position, I can imagine going, 'Yeah, he's probably had conversations, too,'" Garfield said about the speculations. But you never know with Garfield, as he conveniently denied being a part of No Way Home, which turned out to be a lie.

When asked what could be his Spider-Man’s potential story arc, he again dodged the question, saying, "I understand in your position you're going to be wondering if, because it was such a success, you'd kind of go, 'Well, they must be talking about it.'"

When his answers led nowhere, Horowitz tried to push the Oscar-nominated actor into spilling some beans, asking if he’d like to bet on his character returning. "This feels a little tantamount to illegal, kind of insider trading," Garfield quipped, adding that no matter what he says, he’d be liable to explain, thus refusing to comment any further.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Garfield admitted his interest in reprising the role. "For sure, I would 100 percent come back," he said. However, he emphasized that it would only be a possibility if the concept and story arc were "additive" to the culture or franchise. "If there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into," he explained.

Garfield’s Spider-Man had the most unsatisfactory ending because the third installment of the franchise was shelved after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 tanked at the box office. Nevertheless, the Hacksaw Ridge actor loved playing the character because it brought him joy. "If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return," he added.