Will Smith Reflects On 'Terrifying' Experience Of Welcoming His First Son Trey: 'I Just Fell Down On My Knees'

Will Smith, a man of many talents, also revealed his vulnerable side during a recent interview. The I, Robot actor, known for his charisma and confidence, couldn't hold back his emotions as he reminisced about the time he first became a father to his son, Trey.

In a candid conversation at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles as part of An Evening with Will Smith, the Oscar-winning actor shared what it was like when he welcomed son Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

It was “probably one of the most terrifying times of my life,” the actor and rapper mentioned, before he performed his 1997 track, Just the Two of Us.

The I Am Legend actor added that his 31-year-old son, Trey, was present in the audience during the conversation. Smith said he welcomed Trey when he was doing the second season of his hit '90s TV show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and when he was only 24.

Recalling the first night he brought Trey home, Smith shared that it was a profound moment when he realized the weight of his responsibility. The actor's tears mirrored the emotional journey of many parents.

Expressing his deep gratitude for Trey's health and well-being, Will Smith also acknowledged that parenting was the first experience that truly shook him to the core.

The Men In Black actor also spoke of his father and how he had talked things about him, as he didn't provide much back when the actor was a kid.



Smith then added, “And then I was like, 'Oh no, it is my turn now.' And I just fell down on my knees and I made one of the most hardcore promises ever made to a human being.”

The actor promised Trey he would be a good father. As Will wiped away his tears, he mentioned that the song he was going to perform at the event, Just The Two of Us, was written the same night he had brought Trey home.

During the interview on October 3, 2024, at the event, Smith further revealed that his first son had arrived just as he had bought a picture-in-picture TV, a moment that inspired the creation of the song.

The rapper previously discussed the profound connection between the song and Trey on his 31st birthday tribute, which he shared on Instagram.

