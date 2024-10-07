9 Things To Learn About Friendship From Harry Potter Franchise

Part of the reason why both the Harry Potter book and film franchise are such a significant part of pop culture is that they are equal parts entertaining and enlightening. While J.K. Rowling expertly crafted an enchanting fictional world filled with magic potions, spells, unearthly creatures, and more, she also ensured that readers would walk away with essential life lessons that could help them become better people in the real world.

One of the most impactful lessons revolves around friendship, and Harry, Ron, and Hermione serve as Rowling’s exemplars of this theme. The trio's bond was tested at every turn within the walls of Hogwarts, but they emerged victorious each time, teaching us that having a good, trustworthy circle can make life much easier.

Below, we have summarized the best friendship lessons from Harry Potter. We’ll consider our job done if our readers end up sending a text or making a call (wish we had the owl post service) to their Rons, Hermiones, and Harrys after reading this piece.

Unconditional Loyalty

Harry did nothing to earn Ron and Hermione’s loyalty, but the duo demonstrated unwavering support for the bespectacled wizard throughout the series, beginning from the very first film, The Philosopher’s Stone. It was Ron who risked his life during the Wizard’s Chess game to help Harry in his mission to reach the enchanted stone and block Voldemort’s return to Hogwarts. In return, Harry placed his full faith in his friend, even though they hadn't known each other for long. As for Hermione, she may have been a late addition to the golden trio, but she acted as an anchor in their friendship whenever it was tested.

Embrace Differences

While Harry was almost wizard royalty, with both his parents being the best wizards of their times, Hermione was Muggle-born, meaning neither of her parents were wizards. Ron, for his part, was a pure-blood from one of the most well-known wizarding families, which, for some reason, faced financial struggles. However, the three never let their differences define their friendship; instead, they embraced them. Hermione brought her problem-solving abilities, Harry contributed his bravery, and Ron offered unwavering support, leading them to become the unbeatable wizard trio.

Forgiveness is Key

Let’s face the truth: we’ve all lost friendships because we were either too egoistic to apologize or too stubborn to forgive when a friend, who lost their way momentarily, made amends. Not Harry, Ron, and Hermione, though—they did not make the same mistakes as us muggles.

This began in the first film when Hermione overheard Ron talking smack about her to Harry. At that point, Hermione was not friends with either of them. Nevertheless, Ron’s words hurt her feelings. However, when the boys helped save her from the Mountain Troll, she forgave their earlier mistakes, paving the way for their friendship.

Another instance where the trio prioritized their friendship over past grievances occurred during their search for Horcruxes. When Ron felt insecure about Hermione and Harry’s growing bond while fighting his own feelings for the brainy witch, he decided it was best to leave the group. It was only temporary, though, as he soon realized his mistake and returned to his friends who had never closed the door on his back.

Defend Your Squad

When Ron was bullied for belonging to a poor family, Harry and Hermione stood up for him. When Hermione was trolled for being a Mudblood, Ron and Harry became her shield and comfort. Whenever Harry's intentions with his powers were questioned, he never had to seek his friends' support—they were always there.

Communication is Essential

Communication, like in all relationships, is crucial in friendships, especially when more than two people are involved. Drawing from real-life experiences, we’ve all felt left out in groups or seen others who were ostracized. Yet how often have we communicated our feelings or stood up for friends in such situations? Hardly ever. We tend to walk away, compromising bonds built over the years.

Harry, Ron, and Hermione faced similar setbacks in their friendship when Ron failed to communicate his feelings for Hermione and doubted her loyalty as she tried to support Harry during tough times. Thankfully, unlike many, they persevered and resolved their issues through open communication and acknowledgment of their flaws.

Be There in Tough Times

As mentioned earlier, stepping up for friends is a backdoor rule. Ron and Hermione have always been there for Harry whenever he needed emotional or other forms of support. Whether it was supporting him when he cried while hiding behind his father’s Invisibility Cloak during the visit to Hogsmeade, where he learned who betrayed his parents, or having his back when he was devastated after witnessing Cedric’s death, they were always there for him. Never miss the chance to be the Ron and Hermione to your friends.

Value Trust

No relationship can thrive without trust. In the Harry Potter franchise, we learn to value trust not only through its demonstration between Harry, Ron, and Hermione but also through Harry's choice to trust Sirius Black or Professor Snape despite their tarnished reputations at Hogwarts. Dumbledore, for his part, places immense trust in Harry, despite Harry’s less rational and often rash personality, teaching us that trust can help a person flourish in the harshest of conditions.

Celebrate Each Other

Even while battling his sense of inferiority, Ron celebrated Harry when he became the Triwizard Champion. Before Harry was even crowned, while still grappling with feelings of worthlessness for being selected for a competition primarily comprised of older students, it was Ron who reminded him of his strengths and worthiness, despite his own feelings of being overshadowed and disappointed for not receiving the same recognition.

Choose Your Circle Wisely

Remember when Draco Malfoy tried befriending Harry upon their initial arrival at Hogwarts, and how Harry refused to associate with someone who belittled others? This part of the franchise illustrates how one is only as good as their circle. While Draco and his henchmen remained nothing but trolls, Harry and his friends soared to great heights together.

