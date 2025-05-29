Brad Pitt Breaks Silence on His Ugly Split With Angelina Jolie; Says ‘It Was Not That Major of a Thing’

Brad Pitt finally breaks silence over his ugly split from his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. The couple have been separated for the past eight years, and the F1 star is currently dating a jewelry designer, Ines de Ramon. In conversation with GQ, the actor claimed that his divorce process with the Maria actress was not a major thing at all.

While promoting his new racing movie, Pitt revealed to the media portal, “No, I don't think it was that major of a thing,” in reference to the question about him parting ways from the mother of six. The actor further added, “Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

The former couple was married for five years before calling it quits in 2019. Moreover, the duo also share six children together.

Brad Pitt’s reaction to his love life making headlines

Apart from Jolie, Brad Pitt also commented on his love life making headlines every few days. While in talks with the media portal, the movie star said, “It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way.”

Upon asking if the actor’s red carpet debut with his girlfriend, Ramon, was a publicity stunt for his upcoming movie, Pitt replied, “No, dude, it’s not that calculated.” He added, “If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

Meanwhile, as for Brad Pitt’s relationships, the actor has always grabbed attention. The actor was first married to Jennifer Aniston for four years. Things did not work out, and the former couple called it quits.

Later, the Wolfs star was dating Jolie for the longest time before marrying her in 2014. The duo first met on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and the sparks flew between the two right after the first meeting.

On the work front, Pitt will next be seen alongside Kerry Condon and Simone Ashley in F1. The movie will hit theaters on June 27.

