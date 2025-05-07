Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor's Power Move Derail Chelsea and Adam’s Partnership?

Wednesday’s episode of The Young and the Restless brings plenty of intrigue and conflict as power plays and personal motives collide. With Victor Newman’s shady interference, Chelsea Lawson finds herself questioning her new role, while Jack Abbott confronts his brother, and Lily Winters risks everything for a key meeting.

Chelsea has just accepted a job at Newman Media, stepping into a promising partnership with Adam. But Victor Newman throws a wrench into the arrangement with a suspicious request that immediately raises red flags. Chelsea suspects Victor is testing her loyalty, especially given the timing. When she confronts Adam about it, he doesn’t rule out the possibility—hinting that his father may be up to something strategic, possibly targeting Billy Abbott. Though Chelsea may start to doubt the wisdom of working alongside Adam, he tries to reassure her, insisting he can manage Victor and that their collaboration could benefit them both professionally and personally.

Meanwhile, over at the Abbott household, Jack confronts Billy over his harsh reaction to the house renovations, particularly his criticism of Diane. Billy accused her of erasing their father’s legacy, but Jack finds his comments unnecessarily cruel. He pushes Billy to apologize to Diane and reconsider his approach.

Elsewhere, Lily Winters takes a bold step forward. She reconnects with Damian Kane in hopes of securing a meeting with the elusive Aristotle Dumas. Before agreeing to anything, Aristotle demands to know Lily’s true intentions. She’ll need to justify her motives and offer a compelling reason for the meeting. In her quest for information and influence, Lily strikes a risky deal that could either open crucial doors—or backfire.

As secrets surface and alliances are tested, The Young and the Restless promises a Wednesday episode full of twists. Whether Chelsea can navigate Victor’s games, Billy can mend fences, or Lily can outmaneuver a powerful player remains to be seen. One thing’s certain: the drama is just heating up.