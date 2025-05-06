Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Jack Confront Billy Over Diane’s Renovation Backlash?

On The Young and the Restless airing Tuesday, May 6, expect emotional confrontations, hidden fears, and rising suspicion as Diane faces unexpected criticism, Victoria worries about Cole’s health, and Tessa senses trouble in her marriage.

Jack Abbott notices Diane Jenkins is visibly upset and presses her for the reason. Diane reluctantly reveals that Billy recently visited the Abbott mansion and wasn’t impressed with the renovations she worked so hard on—criticizing her efforts despite praise from everyone else. The unexpected disapproval leaves Diane second-guessing her decisions, though Jack reassures her he loves the changes. Furious at Billy’s behavior, Jack prepares to confront his brother and demand an apology on Diane’s behalf.

Elsewhere, Victoria Newman confides in Nick about her concerns, particularly about Claire moving in with Kyle, a decision Victor is unlikely to support. But her deeper worry lies in Cole Howard’s health. As she waits for his test results, Victoria fears the worst and leans on Nick for emotional support.

Meanwhile, Tessa Porter becomes increasingly alarmed by Mariah Copeland’s odd behavior following her business trip. Mariah’s vague and guilty demeanor sets off alarm bells—did something happen while she was away? Tessa’s suspicions grow as Mariah struggles to come clean, leaving their relationship in a precarious place. To cope, Tessa turns to Daniel Romalotti Jr. for guidance and comfort.

With Jack ready to go head-to-head with Billy, Victoria bracing for bad news, and Tessa unraveling a possible betrayal, the drama in Genoa City is heating up fast. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless as secrets come to light and relationships are put to the test.