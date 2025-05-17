Cassie Ventura Threatened to Kill Man Over Alleged ‘Freak Off’ Video, Jury Hears in Diddy Trial

In a dramatic moment during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing sex trafficking trial, jurors were played a chilling audio recording of singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura threatening to kill a man who claimed to possess video footage of a so-called “Freak Off.” The revelation came during Ventura’s fourth day of testimony, as she continues to serve as a key witness for the prosecution.

On Friday, May 16, defense attorneys introduced a recording from 2014 in which Ventura confronted a man who claimed he had a video of a “Freak Off” — the term she has used in court to describe sex acts she says Combs forced her to participate in alongside male sex workers. In the audio, Cassie can be heard saying, “You're lying about my f—ing life. I want to kill you, cut you up and put you in the f—ing dirt.”

Ventura, who dated Combs on and off for 11 years, testified that she believed a sex worker had filmed the encounter and that she immediately told Combs, who allegedly responded by saying he’d “take care of it.” She added that Combs was deeply concerned about any sexually explicit videos being leaked.

In the same audio, Ventura is also heard saying, “I’m going to kill you, and then he’s gonna kill you again… Be my brother and tell me what you saw.” The intense exchange underscores the pressure and paranoia surrounding the alleged recordings and the control Ventura says Combs exerted over her throughout their relationship.

As Ventura nears the end of her cross-examination — while pregnant and close to her due date — her testimony continues to deliver pivotal moments in the trial. Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution. The trial remains ongoing, with Cassie’s statements painting a disturbing picture of coercion, surveillance, and alleged abuse behind the scenes of Combs’ celebrity empire.

