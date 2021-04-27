INTERVIEW: Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani on LOL, SRK, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rajkumar Hirani, & Munnabhai 3

Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi get candid on their upcoming comedy show in this entertaining interview with Pinkvilla. Watch video below.

After working together in films like Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and Jolly LLB, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi collaborate on LOL: Hasse Toh Phasee, a new show, that premieres soon on Amazon Prime. While the two will be judge on the show, the contestants include a universe of comedians coming together – ranging from Sunil Grover to Cyrus Broacha, Mallika Dua and many more. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, they opened up about the idea behind hosting the show and why in tough times like these, it’s essential to make people laugh.

Boman Irani confirmed his collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya and Amitabh Bachchan, whereas Arshad Warsi informed that the second season of Asur goes on the floors in May and promised that Asur 2 will be a lot more intense as compared to part one. Warsi also shared some anecdotes about working with on Bachchan Pandey, and revealed that he got to know the human behind the star on the sets. Arshad also hoped for Munnabhai 3 to be made soon, but rather sounded confident in saying that it won’t be made anytime soon.

The two also reacted to the scenario of them being locked in a life with some of their industry colleagues and gave rather hilarious responses. Boman would ask SRK and Rajkumar Hirani to make a film with him, whereas will charge is mobile phone using ’s “energy”. Arshad would request and Shah Rukh to give a little bit from their filmography, and will ask to not do Jolly LLB 3. Watch the entertaining interview below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

