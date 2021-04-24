EXCLUSIVE: Boman Irani confirms a film with Sooraj Barjatya and Amitabh Bachchan: It will be great fun

Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher team up on Sooraj Barjatya's Oonchai, which is a slice of life tale of friendship. Details revealed

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Amitabh Bachchan is collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya on a slice of life tale of friendship, which will go on floors in the month of September. Soon after, we reported that the film will also feature Boman Irani and Anupam Kher in lead, portraying the character of Amitabh Bachchan’s friends. Post that, it was revealed that the much awaited film has been titled Oonchai. While an official announcement on the same is still awaited, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Boman Irani confirmed the development.

When asked about his interactions with Sooraj Barjatya, Boman laughed, “The interactions have been virtual. I was about to go and meet him on one of these days, but once again things got shut.” The actor then opened up about his excitement on this collaboration. “We come from the same school and he is actually one of the most polite and respectful human being. He has incredible value and respect for his actors. It will be great fun,” he smiled.

I met Mr. Bachchan on the sets of MayDay and he asked me to come on board the film. Boman Irani

Boman also revealed that he has discussed the Sooraj Barjatya directorial on the sets of directed MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan. “I met Mr. Bachchan on the sets of MayDay and he asked me to come on board the film. Then one day, Mr. Kher called me to ask why are you taking so long, just come on board. And that’s all it takes when you have Mr. Bachchan and Mr. Kher say this. It’s a love space to be in.”

Boman is currently gearing up for the release of his new show, LOL: Hasse Toh Phasee on Amazon Prime, which has him as a judge alongside Arshad Warsi. The show premieres next week, and is said to be a laugh riot with all renowned Indian comedians coming on board to entertain the audience.

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani’s next with Sooraj Barjatya titled Oonchai, Anupam Kher joins the cast

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×