EXCLUSIVE: Nepean Capital acquires 50% stake in Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films – Details

Dinesh Vijan has over the years delivered memorable films like Being Cyrus, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Go Goa Gone, Hindi Medium, Stree, Badlapur, Luka Chuppi and MiMi among others. After successfully curating content for 17 years, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the producer is taking a leap ahead as Nepean Capital has acquired 50 percent stakes in Maddock Films.

Dinesh Vijan confirmed the development to us saying, “These are fascinating times for content companies. I am proud of the body of work that Maddock has been able to showcase to the world. The Nepean Private Equity Investment gives us the growth capital to expand our expertise in films to the digital and OTT space. It allows us to give wings to young story tellers.”

Gautam Trivedi, the co-founder and managing director of Nepean Capital too is excited about the fresh acquisition. “We are excited to have invested in one of India’s leading film production studios, Maddock Films. Maddock is a young and dynamic enterprise that is known for its content driven films delivered on tight budgets. In the era of media convergence and digital explosion, we believe an investment in content company such as Maddock will yield strong returns. It is a mutually synergistic deal and we have immense faith in Dinesh Vijan’s leadership and execution capabilities,” Gautam Trivedi added.

Nepean Capital is a Mumbai based fund management firm that invests in Private and Public markets. It is founded by former Goldman Sachs MD, Gautam Trivedi, and the former Head of GE Private Equity, Anand Trivedi. Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming films include the Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam starrer Dasvi, the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon fronted Bhediya and a yet untitled Laxman Utekar directorial fronted by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

