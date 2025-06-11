Are Jana Nayagan makers going the GOAT way to unveil first glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay starrer?

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is slated to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026. As the H Vinoth directorial is months away from release, it seems the makers might be going the GOAT way for its first-ever glimpse.

As per a report by Let’s Cinema, the Vijay starrer is likely to drop its glimpse on June 22, 2025, coinciding with the superstar’s 51st birthday. While first looks are the norm for the actor’s birthdays, Jana Nayagan’s posters were dropped earlier this year.

In 2024, the makers of The Greatest Of All Time released a glimpse for the actor’s birthday, and now it seems the upcoming venture would do the same. However, an official confirmation is yet to come from the makers of Jana Nayagan.

Talking about the film, the much-awaited venture is touted to be a political action drama and is considered the actor’s alleged final movie. Even though the details about the same are yet to be made, the filming took place with an army backdrop.

With Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol playing the co-leads, it also has an ensemble cast of actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and more in key roles. Additionally, rumors speculate that Shruti Haasan might play a cameo appearance.

Interestingly, the film made the headlines earlier after it was speculated that it would be the remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari.

The reports of the same were peddled across the internet after the makers bought the remake rights. However, it was later noted that the Jana Nayagan helmers bought the rights to use a “Good Touch, Bad Touch” scene from the NBK starrer.

While more details about the Thalapathy starrer are yet to come in, the movie is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander. Interestingly, the 5th collaboration of the musician in the superstar’s film is confirmed to have the sensational Hanumankind sing a rap song.

Coming to Vijay’s work front, the Master actor was last seen in The Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The spy action drama featured the story of a former anti-terrorist squad leader reuniting with his son, who was presumed dead.

However, things take a turn when the man realizes that his supposed “son” is not who he thinks he is.

