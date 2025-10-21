Vash Level 2 OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Janki Bodiwala’s psychological horror film online which grossed Rs 15 crore

Vash Level 2 was the sequel to the successful Gujarati film Vash, which was released in 2023 and later remade in Hindi as Shaitaan. It has been nearly two months since the Gujarati film hit the big screens. And now, the psychological horror film is all set for its digital debut. If you missed the movie in cinemas, here’s your chance to witness this horror film online, directly on your home screens.

Vash Level 2 OTT release date

After its successful theatrical run, the psychological horror thriller is coming to Netflix tomorrow (October 22). While making the official announcement, the streaming giant dropped a fresh poster with its OTT release date. The streaming platform captioned it with, “Darr ka mahaul hai. Iss baar bachna hoga mushkil. Watch Vash Level 2, out 22 October, on Netflix. #VashLevel2OnNetflix.”

The movie will be available to watch in two languages: Gujarati and Hindi.

Vash Level 2 wraps theatrical run at Rs. 15 crore

The Janki Bodawala starrer performed decently at the box office. Released on August 27, 2025, the movie received a positive reception. The supernatural drama also found an audience in the Hindi markets, which contributed a major chunk to its total cume. However, it couldn't break out like other regional films in the Hindi belt. The success of the remake Shaitaan amped up the hype and appeal of the sequel, but it couldn’t utilise it.

The horror film grossed Rs. 14.75 crore gross during its entire theatrical run in India. The Hindi belt contributed around Rs. 5.65 crore net to the cume.

Cast and Crew of Vash Level 2

Krishnadeva Yagnik returned as the director while the film had Janki Bodiwala in the lead role, along with Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, Prem Gadhavi, Chetan Dahiya, and others.

Distributed by Panorama Studios, Vash Level 2 is 103 minutes long. Let’s see how the movie performs during its OTT release.

