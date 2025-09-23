HYBE launches in India: BTS’ agency expands with plans to target 1.4 billion market via Mumbai office

“Where voices of India become global stories,” HYBE India has unveiled its plans to take itself further global with this motto for its newest office. According to the label on September 23, 2025, HYBE India Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. was officially registered in Mumbai earlier this month. It is the company's 5th official international branch after its main headquarters in its homeland of South Korea, followed by overseas businesses in Japan, the US, Latin America, and China.

HYBE comes to Mumbai with a new will to take over the Indian market

With Mumbai being the heart of entertainment in India, and especially its Hindi film industry, Bollywood, HYBE is seemingly aiming to tap into the massive 1.4 billion market in the country, bringing its own unique approach. The agency is likely to bring a new take on the entertainment landscape, combining its expertise in the field along with India’s own strong cultural practices.

With the increase in popularity of K-pop in India and the ever-growing need to attend to its masses, HYBE India has a large audience to cater to and introduce to its expert ways of music and cultural content. Observing its success with teams like BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and, more recently, groups like BOYNEXTDOOR, ILLIT, TWS, and CORTIS, dominating the music scene, HYBE has a lot working in its favor. Moreover, its US label has given rise to girl group KATSEYE, which has set itself apart from its peers and begun a virality of its own, spreading to international fans, showing the label’s ability to sustain internationally.

The exact plans for the Mumbai branch are yet to be revealed; however, it is known that the new subsidiary will hold local auditions in India to recruit talent and bring its rigorous training system to the market while making changes for the desi audiences. There are also reported plans to promote its existing roster in the subcontinent, raising excitement for possible HYBE act concerts in the country.