‘It’s A Risky Move’: Diddy’s Attorney Marc Agnifilo Reveals He Is Ready To Testify In Upcoming TMZ Documentary

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse, violence, and arrest

The Diddy Combos scandal has been simmering in the headlines, bubbling like a hot curry—intensely relevant one moment, then fading into the background as new stories emerge. Yet, still remains a point of interest to the readers.

Sean Diddy Combs has been convicted of charges ranging from trafficking and racketeering conspiracy to transportation to engage in prostitution. Following his arrest on September 16, 2024, the now-disgraced rapper serves his time at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

In a recent update, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, appears in a new TMZ Studios documentary called The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment which will be dropping soon on Tubi. He states that Diddy can't wait to testify in court. as per TMZ.

It's a risky move ... Diddy's going to be able to tell his side of things" his lawyer added.

Agnifilo further added that he will perhaps have to answer all the current claims he has been slapped with, including the viral Cassie Ventura abuse video. Furthermore, Agnifilo admitted that although facts are not in Diddy's favor for him to defend much, no one better to defend Diddy than Diddy himself.

According to Agnifilo the music mogul's story involves love, hurt, and heartbreak. Moreover, the entire purpose of showcasing the documentary is to create a flow of outlets where Combos could speak his side of the story as well as talk about several other issues that haven't been addressed yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Meal Is Sean Diddy Combs Being Served In Prison While Awaiting Trial? Here's What Report Says

Soon after his arrest, People magazine's source revealed that Combs doesn't have any privileges of accommodation; rather, he has to undergo the same treatment as other inmates of this nature.

The outlet’s source reported, “[Diddy] is being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial. As with all public figures in his position, he was placed on suicide watch upon his admission to the facility as a precaution.”

His lawyers, Marc Agnifilo and Teny R. Geragos, proposed a bail plan to two judges in Manhattan, emphasizing that the Brooklyn center is “not appropriate for a pre-trial detention facility.” However, their requests were ultimately rejected.

He is scheduled for a court appearance on September 24, 2024.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with substance abuse or sexual assault, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Source Defends Leonardo DiCaprio On Resurfaced PICS With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Latter’s Arrest: 'He Has Nothing To Do With That World'