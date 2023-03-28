BTS’ V talks about joining Jinny’s Kitchen, love for ARMYs and the friendship tattoos he got with the members

On March 28, Elle Korea released the interview with BTS’ V after the pictorial and we got to know some great things about him.

First, he was asked about his decision to join the TV show. Seeing the previous version, BTS’ V was excited to be a part of the team and it helped that his close friends were on the cast too. He said that he enjoyed watching entertainment programs but he was not aware of how much work it takes to be a part of it. While they began the series, he was excited to work in a restaurant. When asked about his strengths he discovered that his hand coordination is quick and he is best at washing dishes.

BTS and Run BTS:

Talking about friendship tattoos, he said that sometimes he needs to remind himself that there is a tattoo but he is glad that his fans accepted the sentiment behind the tattoo as it holds so much meaning for him and the members. He went on to talk about Run BTS, he said that he is not a sporty person but he enjoys all kinds of activities with his members as it is his favorite pastime.

Seeing ARMYs:

When asked about meeting ARMYs for the first time in a long time during Yet To Come performance in music shows, he said it was an emotional experience for him and the members since it had been a really long time since he could perform in front of Korean ARMYs. The performance was a meaningful time for both of them! He also talked fondly of ARMYs, saying that he has deep affection and love for them, which comes out when he writes long letters on Weverse.

At the '2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards' held in Los Angeles, USA on March 27th, BTS’ latest title song 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' won 'Best Music Video' and 'Best Fan Army', winning two gold medals. With this, BTS won the trophy in the 'Best Fan Army' category for six consecutive years.

