JYP CONFIRMS SKZ's Hyunjin will resume activities in July; Release heartwarming concept photos for Mixtape: OH

Trust Stray Kids to turn around a boring Friday night! Last night Stray Kids took STAYS by surprise when they dropped a single titled, Mixtape: OH. Not just that, the single marked the return of Stray Kids' dancer and rapper Hyunjin who was on a hiatus. Fans were ecstatic to have Hyunjin back in the squad as, HYUNJIN, HYUNJIN COMEBACK, HE’S BACK and more phrases took over top Twitter trends, as fans couldn't hold back their emotions and love for the member.

Now, JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids' agency has officially confirmed that Hyunjin will be returning to group activities after a four-month hiatus. According to JYP Entertainment, Hyunjin spent his time reflecting on himself while donating and participating in volunteer work. They confirmed that Hyunjin will be returning to group activities and plans to show an even more upstanding attitude and mature mindset during his promotions, starting July.

Also, Stray Kids released sentimental and heartwarming concept photos of the surprise single, they released last night. Mixtape: OH is a beautiful song about love, longing and emotions. The sweet, rhythmic single showcases the story of a boy in love. The vocals and rap evoke emotions and tug at the right heartstrings, especially with the accompanying beat drops. The music video leaves you with a feeling of optimism and hope. The concept photos are reflective of the sentimental single and a beautiful surprise from the Kingdom: Legendary War title winners!

You can check out the concept photos below:

