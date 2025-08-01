13 new South movies releasing in August 2025: Rajinikanth’s Coolie to Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam

South Indian movies are gearing up for some massive releases in August 2025. With star-studded ventures in sight, let’s take a look at what one can expect from South cinema in August 2025.

13 new South Indian movies to watch in August 2025

1. Coolie

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan

Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Action

Action Release Date: August 14, 2025

Advertisement

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language movie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The flick, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is touted to be an action entertainer with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles.

Apart from them, the film will also feature Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo role, and is said to be playing a massy avatar.

2. Sumathi Valavu

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, Sshivada

Arjun Ashokan, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, Sshivada Director: Vishnu Sasi Shankar

Vishnu Sasi Shankar Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Release Date: August 1, 2025

Sumathi Valavu is a Malayalam-language horror comedy starring Bramayugam’s Arjun Ashokan in the lead role. The film is based on a real-life location infamously known for being haunted by a spirit called Sumathi.

According to lore, a woman in the 1950s was murdered at that location by her lover owing to her being pregnant. Since then, the place has been considered to have multiple sightings of the ghost, with the movie taking inspiration from various stories.

Advertisement

3. Bakasura Restaurant

Cast: Harsha Chemudu, Viva Harsha, Srikanth Iyengar, Praveen, Shining Phani, Garuda Ram

Harsha Chemudu, Viva Harsha, Srikanth Iyengar, Praveen, Shining Phani, Garuda Ram Director: SJ Shiva

SJ Shiva Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release Date: August 8, 2025

Bakasura Restaurant is a comedy-drama flick starring Harsha Chemudu in the lead role. The movie narrates the story of 5 youngsters who encounter a spirit lurking around them.

4. Eltuu Muthaa

Cast: Shaurya Prathapa, Raa Suryaa, Priyanka Malali, Naveen D. Padil, Cockroach Sudhir

Shaurya Prathapa, Raa Suryaa, Priyanka Malali, Naveen D. Padil, Cockroach Sudhir Director: Raa Suryaa

Raa Suryaa Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release Date: August 1, 2025

Eltuu Muthaa is a Kannada-language action thriller that hit the big screens on August 1, 2025. The South Indian movie tells the tale of a funeral dhol player whose life spirals into a web of shadows after an event.

5. House Mates

Cast: Darshan, Kaali Venkat, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, KPY Dheena, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan

Darshan, Kaali Venkat, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, KPY Dheena, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan Director: T. Rajavel

T. Rajavel Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy

Fantasy Horror Comedy Release Date: August 1, 2025

House Mates revolves around the story of newlywed couple Karthik and Anu, who buy a decade-old apartment. As they start their new life, weird things start to happen.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another married couple is going through a similar kind of supernatural situation. How both couples band together to solve this and how it is connected forms the story.

5. Maine Pyar Kiya

Cast: Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan, Askar Ali, Jeo Baby, Midhun Suresh, Arjun Sundaresan (Arjyou)

Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan, Askar Ali, Jeo Baby, Midhun Suresh, Arjun Sundaresan (Arjyou) Director: Faizal Faziludeen

Faizal Faziludeen Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Release Date: August 29, 2025

As part of the Onam 2025 releases, Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya is hitting the big screens on August 29, 2025. The film follows the life of Aryan, who is in search of his love, Nidhi, in the city of Madurai.

The chaos that awaits him while searching for her and how they manage to survive becomes the central focus of the story.

6. Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha

Cast: Naresh Agastya, Rabiya Khatoon, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Raja Chembolu

Naresh Agastya, Rabiya Khatoon, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Raja Chembolu Director: Vipin Chakrala

Vipin Chakrala Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Release Date: August 22, 2025

Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha is a Telugu-language romantic drama, featuring the story of Varun, a musician, and a tech-savvy girl, Meghana. How they cross paths and how they find love form the story.

Advertisement

7. Kamarottu 2

Cast: Priyanka Upendra, Swaminathan Anantharama, Rajini Baradwaj, Nagendra URS, Ninasam Ashwath

Priyanka Upendra, Swaminathan Anantharama, Rajini Baradwaj, Nagendra URS, Ninasam Ashwath Director: A Paramesh

A Paramesh Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Suspense Horror

Suspense Horror Release Date: August 22, 2025

Kamarottu 2 is a suspense horror film starring Priyanka Upendra in the lead role. The flick features the story of a paranormal researcher who is in search of his sister at the infamous Kamarottu house.

8. Red Flower

Cast: Vignesh, Manisha Jashnani, Thalaivasal Vijay, Nassar, John Vijay

Vignesh, Manisha Jashnani, Thalaivasal Vijay, Nassar, John Vijay Director: Andrew Pandian

Andrew Pandian Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Sci-fi Action

Sci-fi Action Release Date: August 8, 2025

Red Flower is an upcoming Tamil sci-fi actioner set in 2047 India. The story features the tale of twins who once aspired to be part of their family’s military legacy.

While one of them is accepted, the other is rejected by the system, leading him down a dark path. How the brothers lock horns is the focus of the entire movie.

9. Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Revathi Pillai, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Lal, Johny Antony

Fahadh Faasil, Revathi Pillai, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Lal, Johny Antony Director: Althaf Salim

Althaf Salim Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release Date: August 29, 2025

Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira (OKCK) is a comedy-drama starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film features the story of Aby, a man who encounters a reserved woman at a wedding, developing a special bond with her over time.

Advertisement

However, his world turns upside down when Aby’s ex-girlfriend reenters his life, paving the way for confusion and humorous moments.

10. Paradha

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Sangeetha Krish, Rag Mayur

Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Sangeetha Krish, Rag Mayur Director: Praveen Kandregula

Praveen Kandregula Language: Telugu-Malayalam

Telugu-Malayalam Release Date: August 22, 2025

Paradha is a bilingual Telugu-Malayalam movie starring Anupama Parameswaran and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The film is touted to explore the themes of freedom, superstition, and cultural traditions.

11. Balti

Cast: Shane Nigam, Preethi Asrani, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Alphonse Puthren

Shane Nigam, Preethi Asrani, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Alphonse Puthren Director: Unni Sivalingam

Unni Sivalingam Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Sports Action Thriller

Sports Action Thriller Release Date: August 29, 2025

Balti is a Malayalam-language flick starring Shane Nigam in the lead role. The movie tells the tale of a Kabaddi player who is under police investigation. Why he is being hunted is the main focus of the story.

With Preethi Asrani, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Alphonse Puthren in key roles, the flick marks the debut of musician Sai Abhyankkar in Malayalam cinema.

12. Mass Jathara

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela

Ravi Teja, Sreeleela Director: Bhanu Bogavarapu

Bhanu Bogavarapu Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Release Date: August 27, 2025

Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the leading roles, is slated to release in theaters on August 27, 2025.

13. Hridayapoorvam

Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Pratap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj

Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Pratap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj Director: Sathyan Anthikad

Sathyan Anthikad Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Comedy Family Drama

Comedy Family Drama Release Date: August 28, 2025

Advertisement

Hridayapoorvam features the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan, a middle-aged man who is suffering from a heart condition. In his tryst of daily life, he encounters Deepa Mathews, leading to a fulfilling tale of family drama with light-hearted humor.

As part of Onam this year, the Mohanlal starrer is one of the highly anticipated ventures releasing during the festival season.

ALSO READ: Coolie: Rajinikanth starrer action entertainer rated 'A' by CBFC ahead of trailer launch on August 2