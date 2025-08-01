13 new South movies releasing in August 2025: Rajinikanth’s Coolie to Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam
Want to know which South Indian films are releasing in theaters in August 2025? Here’s the complete list for you to check out.
South Indian movies are gearing up for some massive releases in August 2025. With star-studded ventures in sight, let’s take a look at what one can expect from South cinema in August 2025.
13 new South Indian movies to watch in August 2025
1. Coolie
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan
- Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Action
- Release Date: August 14, 2025
Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language movie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The flick, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is touted to be an action entertainer with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles.
Apart from them, the film will also feature Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo role, and is said to be playing a massy avatar.
2. Sumathi Valavu
- Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, Sshivada
- Director: Vishnu Sasi Shankar
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Release Date: August 1, 2025
Sumathi Valavu is a Malayalam-language horror comedy starring Bramayugam’s Arjun Ashokan in the lead role. The film is based on a real-life location infamously known for being haunted by a spirit called Sumathi.
According to lore, a woman in the 1950s was murdered at that location by her lover owing to her being pregnant. Since then, the place has been considered to have multiple sightings of the ghost, with the movie taking inspiration from various stories.
3. Bakasura Restaurant
- Cast: Harsha Chemudu, Viva Harsha, Srikanth Iyengar, Praveen, Shining Phani, Garuda Ram
- Director: SJ Shiva
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Release Date: August 8, 2025
Bakasura Restaurant is a comedy-drama flick starring Harsha Chemudu in the lead role. The movie narrates the story of 5 youngsters who encounter a spirit lurking around them.
4. Eltuu Muthaa
- Cast: Shaurya Prathapa, Raa Suryaa, Priyanka Malali, Naveen D. Padil, Cockroach Sudhir
- Director: Raa Suryaa
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Release Date: August 1, 2025
Eltuu Muthaa is a Kannada-language action thriller that hit the big screens on August 1, 2025. The South Indian movie tells the tale of a funeral dhol player whose life spirals into a web of shadows after an event.
5. House Mates
- Cast: Darshan, Kaali Venkat, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, KPY Dheena, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan
- Director: T. Rajavel
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy
- Release Date: August 1, 2025
House Mates revolves around the story of newlywed couple Karthik and Anu, who buy a decade-old apartment. As they start their new life, weird things start to happen.
Meanwhile, another married couple is going through a similar kind of supernatural situation. How both couples band together to solve this and how it is connected forms the story.
5. Maine Pyar Kiya
- Cast: Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan, Askar Ali, Jeo Baby, Midhun Suresh, Arjun Sundaresan (Arjyou)
- Director: Faizal Faziludeen
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Action Drama
- Release Date: August 29, 2025
As part of the Onam 2025 releases, Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya is hitting the big screens on August 29, 2025. The film follows the life of Aryan, who is in search of his love, Nidhi, in the city of Madurai.
The chaos that awaits him while searching for her and how they manage to survive becomes the central focus of the story.
6. Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha
- Cast: Naresh Agastya, Rabiya Khatoon, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Raja Chembolu
- Director: Vipin Chakrala
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Release Date: August 22, 2025
Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha is a Telugu-language romantic drama, featuring the story of Varun, a musician, and a tech-savvy girl, Meghana. How they cross paths and how they find love form the story.
7. Kamarottu 2
- Cast: Priyanka Upendra, Swaminathan Anantharama, Rajini Baradwaj, Nagendra URS, Ninasam Ashwath
- Director: A Paramesh
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Suspense Horror
- Release Date: August 22, 2025
Kamarottu 2 is a suspense horror film starring Priyanka Upendra in the lead role. The flick features the story of a paranormal researcher who is in search of his sister at the infamous Kamarottu house.
8. Red Flower
- Cast: Vignesh, Manisha Jashnani, Thalaivasal Vijay, Nassar, John Vijay
- Director: Andrew Pandian
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Sci-fi Action
- Release Date: August 8, 2025
Red Flower is an upcoming Tamil sci-fi actioner set in 2047 India. The story features the tale of twins who once aspired to be part of their family’s military legacy.
While one of them is accepted, the other is rejected by the system, leading him down a dark path. How the brothers lock horns is the focus of the entire movie.
9. Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Revathi Pillai, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Lal, Johny Antony
- Director: Althaf Salim
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Release Date: August 29, 2025
Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira (OKCK) is a comedy-drama starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film features the story of Aby, a man who encounters a reserved woman at a wedding, developing a special bond with her over time.
However, his world turns upside down when Aby’s ex-girlfriend reenters his life, paving the way for confusion and humorous moments.
10. Paradha
- Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Sangeetha Krish, Rag Mayur
- Director: Praveen Kandregula
- Language: Telugu-Malayalam
- Release Date: August 22, 2025
Paradha is a bilingual Telugu-Malayalam movie starring Anupama Parameswaran and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The film is touted to explore the themes of freedom, superstition, and cultural traditions.
11. Balti
- Cast: Shane Nigam, Preethi Asrani, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Alphonse Puthren
- Director: Unni Sivalingam
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Sports Action Thriller
- Release Date: August 29, 2025
Balti is a Malayalam-language flick starring Shane Nigam in the lead role. The movie tells the tale of a Kabaddi player who is under police investigation. Why he is being hunted is the main focus of the story.
With Preethi Asrani, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Alphonse Puthren in key roles, the flick marks the debut of musician Sai Abhyankkar in Malayalam cinema.
12. Mass Jathara
- Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela
- Director: Bhanu Bogavarapu
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Action Drama
- Release Date: August 27, 2025
Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the leading roles, is slated to release in theaters on August 27, 2025.
13. Hridayapoorvam
- Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Pratap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj
- Director: Sathyan Anthikad
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Comedy Family Drama
- Release Date: August 28, 2025
Hridayapoorvam features the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan, a middle-aged man who is suffering from a heart condition. In his tryst of daily life, he encounters Deepa Mathews, leading to a fulfilling tale of family drama with light-hearted humor.
As part of Onam this year, the Mohanlal starrer is one of the highly anticipated ventures releasing during the festival season.
ALSO READ: Coolie: Rajinikanth starrer action entertainer rated 'A' by CBFC ahead of trailer launch on August 2