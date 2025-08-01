Summer 2025 Hollywood Box Office Round Up: Lilo & Stitch claims top spot, F1 brings biggest surprise

The summer 2025 movie season has proven to be a mix of record-breaking successes and unexpected struggles in Hollywood. We have witnessed films like Lilo & Stitch, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Mission: Impossible 8, and more so far. Let’s delve into what the summer of Hollywood 2025 has been like at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

1. Lilo & Stitch

Produced under the banner of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Lilo & Stitch was a massive success at the worldwide box office. The live-action remake of Disney's 2002 traditionally animated film Lilo & Stitch has crossed USD 1 billion worldwide. At USD 1019 billion, it has emerged as the first Hollywood film of 2025 to do so.

2. Jurassic World: Rebirth

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth has been a solid performer in global markets. Starring Scarlett Johansson, it became the fourth biggest film of the year globally. The fourth Jurassic World film has collected a gross of USD 727 million so far.

3. Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible 8, helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, is the third-highest Hollywood grosser of summer 2025. Starring Tom Cruise, the action spy film earned USD 592 million at the worldwide box office in its final run. It was the direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Advertisement

4. F1: The Movie

Joseph Kosinski’s directorial F1: The Movie emerged as a surprising hit in global markets, especially internationally. The Brad Pitt-starrer is the fourth highest-grossing Hollywood film of the summer of 2025. It has fetched a gross business of USD 523 million, with a significant portion of its earnings coming from overseas markets.

5. Superman

Starring David Corenswet, Superman also stands at USD 523 million at the worldwide box office. Helmed by James Gunn, it marks the first film in the DC Universe (DCU). Gunn’s helmer has performed particularly well in the domestic market, where it became the highest-grossing Superman solo movie of all time.

6. The Fantastic Four: The First Steps

The Fantastic Four: The First Steps has earned USD 250 million in global markets so far. The recently released film stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the main leads.

Movies Gross Collections Worldwide Lilo & Stitch Advertisement USD 1019 million (running) Jurassic World: Rebirth USD 727 million (running) MI 8 USD 592 million F1 USD 523 million (running) Superman USD 523 million (running) Fantastic Four: First Steps USD 250 million (running)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: F1 Worldwide Box Office Update: Brad Pitt starrer emerges 2nd biggest original film of post Covid era after Oppenheimer, Tops USD 500 Million globally