Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun in talks to play a married couple in My Love From the Star writer’s next

Kim Ji Won is reportedly in talks to join writer Park Ji Eun’s next drama called Queen of Tears. Previously actor Kim Soo Hyun was approached for the male lead role while the team stays on the lookout for the right fit for their main cast.

According to initial reports on November 22, the actress was offered the female lead position in the drama penned by the My Love From the Star writer, Park Ji Eun. An official from Kim Jiwon’s agency High Zium Studio, which she recently joined after leaving SALT Entertainment, confirmed that she had received the offer to star in the drama ‘Queen of Tears’. They further continued that the actress is positively reviewing the offer.

Queen of Tears

The plot reportedly revolves around the story of a chaebol family. If Kim Jiwon and Kim Soo Hyun confirm their roles, they will be acting as a married couple in the drama. The production team has said that they plan on starting the filming as soon as the casting is complete. Tentatively called Queen of Tears based on its Korean name, a lot of attention is being paid to the star cast that will join writer Park Ji Eun and director Kim Hee Won who has helmed projects like ‘Vincenzo’, ‘Soundtrack #1’ and ‘Little Women’. On the other hand, Park Ji Eun is known for leading ‘My Love From The Star’, ‘The Producers’, ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’, and ‘Crash Landing on You’, which all became superhit releases.

Earlier singer-actor IU was approached for the lead role, however, she politely declined the offer. IU previously worked with writer Park Ji Eun on ‘The Producers’, which also starred Kim Soo Hyun. If confirmed, it will make it the third time the ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ star will work with the scriptwriter.