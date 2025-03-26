Kim Soo Hyun's agency offers CONFLICTING reason for canceling Taiwan fan event amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has decided to forgo his scheduled fan meeting in Taiwan amid growing controversy over allegations that he was romantically involved with the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The cancellation of the event, which was set to be his first major public appearance since the controversy erupted, has only intensified public interest in the matter.

On March 25, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a statement explaining the abrupt cancellation of his Taiwan schedule. The agency stated, "Kim Soo Hyun’s Taiwanese brand event schedule has been postponed for safety reasons." While this explanation was given, the statement did not directly address the controversy surrounding the actor or whether the event would be rescheduled in the future.

However, prior to GOLDMEDALIST's announcement, the event organizer, Taiwan 7-Eleven, had already made a public declaration that the fan meeting, originally scheduled for March 30, 2025, had been canceled rather than postponed. In a notice posted on their Facebook page, the company cited "schedule change" as the reason behind Kim Soo Hyun’s absence. They also assured fans that all OPENPOINT points used to redeem fan meeting tickets would be fully refunded, apologizing for any inconvenience caused.

The fan meeting was expected to draw thousands of fans and media representatives, as it would have marked Kim Soo Hyun’s first public appearance following the serious allegations against him. Given the sensitive nature of the controversy, reports surfaced that event organizers had arranged for a heavy security presence, with at least 50 police officers deployed to manage the crowd and ensure the actor’s safety.

Advertisement

With the cancellation of this event, speculation has grown regarding Kim Soo Hyun’s future engagements and whether he will continue his public appearances as scheduled. Meanwhile, many netizens believe this move is an attempt to shield the actor from direct media exposure amid the intensifying controversy.

While some of his supporters argue that this is a precautionary measure to prevent further public scrutiny, others view it as a troubling sign that he is trying to avoid addressing the allegations.

Meanwhile, on the same day as the fan meeting cancellation, further developments arose regarding Kim Sae Ron’s personal life. Her husband, whose identity has not been widely disclosed, released a statement through the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute. He addressed multiple rumors surrounding their marriage, including allegations that Kim Sae Ron was forced into marriage due to an unplanned pregnancy.

He denied these claims, asserting that their relationship was based on mutual consent and that they had already planned to annul their marriage.