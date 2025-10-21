9 New OTT Releases This Diwali: Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG to Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari

This Diwali week, OTT platforms are lighting up your screen with a diverse slate of releases, ranging from action-packed blockbusters and romantic comedies to mythological epics and must-watch reality shows. Whether you enjoy thrillers, family dramas, or lighthearted entertainment, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a detailed look at the top OTT releases this festive week.

They Call Him OG

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi

Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Director: Sujeeth

Sujeeth Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action, Crime

Action, Crime Release date: October 23 on Netflix

Pawan Kalyan makes his streaming debut in They Call Him OG, a Telugu gangster film set in the Mumbai underworld. The story follows a legendary figure returning after years in hiding. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist, leading to intense confrontations. The film promises high-stakes action, power struggles, and themes of loyalty and vengeance, making it a must-watch for action lovers.

Param Sundari

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Director: Tushar Jalota

Tushar Jalota Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: October 24 on Amazon Prime Video

Param Sundari is a romantic comedy that follows Param (Sidharth Malhotra) and Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor) as they connect via an AI matchmaking app. The story explores their cultural differences, emotional ups and downs, and hidden family secrets. Viewers can expect humor, romance, and a modern take on love clashing with tradition in this festive entertainer.

Kurukshetra: Part 2

Cast: Voice cast includes Vinod Sharma as Sanjay, Sahil Vaid as Lord Krishn, Saumya Daan as Arjun

Voice cast includes Vinod Sharma as Sanjay, Sahil Vaid as Lord Krishn, Saumya Daan as Arjun Director: Ujaan Ganguly

Ujaan Ganguly Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Animated, Mythology

Animated, Mythology Release date: October 24 on Netflix

The second part of Kurukshetra continues the Mahabharata war, focusing on Abhimanyu’s stand in the Chakravyuha and the epic battle between Karna and Arjuna. The series highlights the moral dilemmas and emotional toll of war, offering mythology fans a compelling and detailed retelling of the ancient epic.

Mahabharata: Ek Dharmayudh

Director: Lavanya

Lavanya Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Mythological, Drama

Mythological, Drama Release date: October 25 on JioHotstar

Mahabharata: Ek Dharmayudh is an innovative adaptation of the epic using artificial intelligence and modern visual effects. The series explores themes of duty, morality, and family, connecting a new generation to the timeless story of the Mahabharata. It focuses on complex moral choices and the war of righteousness, presenting the narrative in a visually grand format.

Shakthi Thirumagan

Cast: Vijay Antony

Vijay Antony Director: Arun Prabhu

Arun Prabhu Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Political Action, Thriller

Political Action, Thriller Release date: October 24 on JioHotstar

Vijay Antony stars as Kittu, a morally gray lobbyist funding social welfare projects while seeking justice for his mother’s murder decades ago. Shakthi Thirumagan combines political intrigue, revenge drama, and social commentary. The film promises both high-octane action and thought-provoking storytelling for viewers interested in politics and drama.

The Kardashians Season 7

Cast: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner Director: Reality series production team

Reality series production team Language: English

English Genre: Reality, Family

Reality, Family Release date: October 24 on JioHotstar

The Kardashians return with Season 7, offering fans an inside look at the family’s personal and professional lives. From entrepreneurial ventures to relationships and lavish trips, the season promises drama, humor, and memorable moments, continuing to give viewers a front-row seat to reality TV’s most famous family.

The Dream Life of Mr Kim

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong

Ryu Seung-ryong Director: Cho Hyun-tak

Cho Hyun-tak Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Slice-of-Life, Comedy

Slice-of-Life, Comedy Release date: October 25 on Netflix

This slice-of-life comedy follows a middle-aged salesman whose life changes after a sudden demotion. The series blends gentle humor with reflections on identity and second chances. The Dream Life of Mr Kim offers an inspiring, light-hearted watch for viewers looking for relatable and feel-good content this Diwali.

Nobody Wants Season 2

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody Director: Erin Foster

Erin Foster Language: English

English Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Romantic Comedy, Drama Release date: October 23 on Netflix

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This continues the story of Joanne and Noah, exploring the challenges of their unconventional relationship. Expect witty dialogues, cultural clashes, and honest conversations about love, family, and faith. The series highlights how two very different worlds collide and adapt in the journey of romance.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen

Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen Director: Dominic Arun

Dominic Arun Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Psychological Thriller, Superhero

Psychological Thriller, Superhero Release date: October 21 on JioHotstar

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra introduces a new Indian superhero, Chandra, who confronts a dangerous organ trafficking ring in Bengaluru. The film seamlessly blends mysticism with gritty realism, exploring themes of morality and power. Kalyani Priyadarshan delivers a performance praised as career-defining, making it a must-watch for thriller and superhero fans.

