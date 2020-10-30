MAMA 2020: BTS ARMY disappointed as On, Black Swan, V's Sweet Night & Younha ft RM's Winter Flower get SNUBBED

The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2020 recently unveiled the nominations list and while BTS has received many nominations, ARMY was left crushed to know that Dynamite was the only BTS song nominated in the categories.

Yesterday, the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2020 nominations were unveiled and as expected BTS were amongst the dominating names in the big categories. The septet has been nominated for Artist of the Year, Best Male Group and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 while their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite has been nominated for Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance Male Group.

IU ft. Suga's eight has been nominated for Song of the Year as well as Best Collaboration. While BTS has received nominations for the top honours, BTS ARMY was very disappointed to see songs like On and Black Swan from Map of the Soul: 7 getting completely snubbed. Many felt both the tracks deserved a nomination for its spectacular choreography. Moreover, V's solo song Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST was not nominated for Best OST which shocked the fandom. Instead, it was Gaho's Start, which secured a nomination for Itaewon Class OST. Then there is Younha ft. RM's Winter Flower, who many felt deserved a nod for Best Collaboration alongside eight.

Check out BTS ARMY showing their disappointment over On, Black Swan, Sweet Night and Winter Flower getting snubbed below:

they didn’t nominate sweet night, winter flower, black swan, on.. mama tasteless pic.twitter.com/byr6osvTMW — ari (@DAEGUGlRL) October 29, 2020

on, sweet night, winter flower, black swan deserve a nomination too — you don't know me (@antisstruggles) October 29, 2020

Sweet night literally deserves to be nominated there... The amount of achievement that ost gets,,, the amount of gp that liked that song is noticable as fvck but mama aint ready for this discussion — you don't know me (@antisstruggles) October 29, 2020

the fact that neither ON or black swan didn’t get a MAMA nomination seriously doesn’t sit right with me . — gia ’s (@mapofhoseok) October 29, 2020

I'm disappointed but not surprised. Black swan and ON didn't got any nominations from MAMA 2020 but those songs deserves too much recognition. That is so sad. — Lhai (@yoonminfiIms) October 29, 2020

none of the songs from mots7 got nominated for mama?? like how does someone deny the existence of a whole work...a whole album? I don't get it...ON and Black Swan deserve SO MUCH — sj (@sevenbngtn) October 29, 2020

Which snubbed BTS song do you think deserved a nomination at MAMA 2020? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, Kang Daniel and more nominated at MAMA 2020

Meanwhile, MAMA 2020 is scheduled to take place on December 6 at 6 pm KST (2:30 IST). For the unversed, the eligibility criteria for MAMA 2020 was to have the music released between October 24, 2019, and October 28, 2020.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×