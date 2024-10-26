13 years of Ra One: Shah Rukh Khan starrer's director Anubhav Sinha expresses gratitude; says 'Exhilarated that people still...'

Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha joined hands for the first time in the superhero film, Ra.One. As the 2011 film turned 13, the director took to social media and expressed his gratitude to King Khan who taught him a lot. He also thanked the scores of fans who still watch the film, even after years of its release.

A couple of hours ago, Anubhav Sinha took to his Instagram and dropped an unseen picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of their film, Ra.One. The image showed SRK all geared up, to perform a stunt under the supervision and guidance of his director who also wrote the movie. At the movie turned 13, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude and penned that the film and Shah Rukh taught him a lot. Sinha captioned the photo, “Ever so grateful to this film and this man. Both taught me so much. Been thirteen years. Exhilarated that people still celebrate the film. #RaOne #SRK Thanks Team. Love you all.”

Take a look:

Soon after, the fans of the movie and the superstar took to the comments section and showered their love on it. A user commented, “Ra-One was way ahead of its time” while another wrote, “13 years ago so good animations and hero movie.” A third one wanted to know when was Part 2 of the film coming. He stated, “The whole nation wants to know that when is part 2 coming out and it's a very important questions for fans of srk including me.” According to another user, “Minus the glamour elements, this movie was stylish and very apt for a sci fi action flick. Great work.” Another fan stated, “The ahead of its time creativity of this movie is a testament in itself.”

For the unknown, the 2011 superhero film Ra.One was bankrolled by SRK and Gauri Khan under their banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. Along with Khan in a dual role, it also starred Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Armaan Verma, Shahana Goswami, Tom Wu, Dalip Tahil, and Satish Shah as supporting characters. The film also won several awards including the National Film Award for Best Special Effects.

