Tum Bin: Anubhav Sinha and Priyanshu Chatterjee's 'timeless love story returns' in theaters; film to re-release on THIS date

'Chhoti-chhoti raatein! Lambi ho jaati hain!' If these lines take you back to the early 2000s era, then you know what we are talking about. Mark your calendars as you will get to watch Tum Bin in theaters again. Starring Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik and Raqesh Bapat in the lead roles, the 2001 film is still cherished among the cinephiles who love watching romantic dramas. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Sandali Sinha's 'timeless love story' has returned in theaters.

The official handle of PVR Cinemas took to Instagram to announce that Tum Bin is re-releasing in cinemas. The post features a poster of the 2001 romantic drama featuring the leads, Priyanshu, Sandali, Himanshu, and Raqesh. The caption suggests that Tum Bin will hit the PVR INOX screens on September 20 this year.

"Timeless love story returns! Experience the magic of love, loss, and hope all over again as Tum Bin graces the big screen once more. Re-Releasing at PVR INOX on 20th September," read the caption.

Take a look at the post here:

Fans are quite excited about the re-release of Tum Bin. Some of them reacted to it in the comment section. One of them called Tum Bin a "favorite movie." "Wow," read a comment.

"One of the best stories well-written, well-directed," an Instagram user wrote. "Favorite movie," read a comment.

Check out the screenshots of the comments here:

Priyanshu Chatterjee played the role of Shekhar Malhotra in Tum Bin. He was paired with Sandali Sinha who was cast as Pia Shah. Sandali was also paired with Himanshu Malik and Raqesh Bapat in the film. Raqesh's character, Amar Shah dies in an accident at the beginning of the movie.

Tum Bin boasted melodious songs like Chhoti Chhoti Raatein, Koi Fariyad, Thoda Daru Vich, and Suru Ru. Koi Fariyad was sung by late ghazal singer, Jagjit Singh. Director Anubhav Sinha is best known for helming movies like Ra. One, Article 15, Mulk, Thappad, Dus and more.

So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets to relive the timeless romance of Tum Bin in theaters near you.

