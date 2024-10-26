‘Shah Rukh Khan likes being in our gang', reveals Ananya Panday; says he is 'the best father' to Suhana, Aryan, AbRam

Ananya Panday shares a very close bond with actress Suhana Khan. Their friendship is rock solid also because of their mothers, Bhavana Pandey and Gauri Khan, who have been pals for decades now. Hence, the CTRL actress often spends enough time with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, the young actress opened up about her bond with him and stated he is one of the best fathers to Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam.

While talking to Mid-Day, Ananya Panday spoke highly of Shah Rukh Khan. She told the publication that the superstar likes being in their gang, which includes his daughter Suhana and aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor, adding that for them, “he is always going to be SRK.” The Call Me Bae actress admitted calling King Khan, Shah Rukh, uncle. Having said that, Panday stated she calls him Shah Rukh sir in a work and professional environment.

Talking about the stardom SRK enjoys, Ananya stated that since childhood, she has seen the Jawan actor deal with fame quite normally despite being an outsider. Moreover, they didn’t even realize that until he went and stood outside Mannat and the kids saw those thousands of people come and root for him. For them, SRK was always a father figure who taught them how to run on sports days and practiced Taekwondo with them.

The Dream Girl 2 actress was also quick to mention that the Pathaan star is a very involved and present parent. “The way he is with Suhana Khan and AbRam and Aryan is amazing, you know. He is one of the best fathers,” she stated, adding that despite shooting for 12-16 hours a day, he will always come home and spend time with his children and be involved in their college admissions and everything else. “Like any problem that I am facing, I can talk to him about it and he is very non-judgmental,” Ananya concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to start shooting for his upcoming Sujoy Ghosh actioner, King. The movie will mark the big screen debut of Suhana Khan after she stepped into the acting realm with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT movie, The Archies.

