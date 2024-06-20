15 best 80s Bollywood songs that remain timeless
If you are into 80s Bollywood songs, then this is for you. Here’s a list of the 15 best tracks composed in this era.
Hindi cinema has been entertaining us for several decades. While factors like plotline, cast, dialogues, and direction matter the most, we can't simply ignore the contribution of songs in Hindi films. Speaking of which, every decade has had its musical era but there was something special about the 1980s. Today, we are discussing the era of having the best 80s Bollywood songs.
The 1980s was a golden period for music in the Hindi cinema. It was heavily influenced by the Western music. The era experimented with a fusion of music genres with rock, pop, and disco and blended with traditional melodies.
Not just Western fever, the 1980s era also witnessed a surge in romantic songs.
We have curated a list of the 15 best 80s Bollywood songs that are timeless, evergreen, and still etched in our hearts. Let's check them out:
15 best 80s Bollywood songs for you
1. Papa Kehte Hain
Movie: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Featuring Aamir Khan, Papa Kehte Hain is one of the most popular songs in Bollywood. The track is from Aamir’s debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. It shows the bond between father and son.
2. My Name Is Lakhan
Movie: Ram Lakhan
Ae ji, O ji! Lo ji, Suno ji! Remember when Anil Kapoor as Lakhan gave us his hook step in My Name Is Lakhan? The track featured in Ram Lakhan.
3. Hawa Hawaii
Movie: Mr. India
Hawa Hawaii is one of the iconic songs of late actress Sridevi. The foot-tapping number was crooned by Kavita Krishnamoorthy for the film, Mr. India.
4: Aap Jaisa Koi
Movie: Qurbani
Starring Zeenat Aman and Feroz Khan, Aap Jaisa Koi is a track that was featured in Qurbani. Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan sang the track. It revolutionised the Indi-pop culture in India.
5. Ek Do Teen
Movie: Tezaab
Tera karun din gin-gin ke intezaar…! Remember when Madhuri Dixit performed this popular track on the stage? The song is from Tezaab. It also featured Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher. The track also has its male version titled Ek Do Teen Chaar.
6. Tamma Tamma
Movie: Loha
Tamma Tamma, the track from the film, Loha, was picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The dance number was quite entertaining to watch. Years later, the song was recreated in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.
7. Pyar Humein Kis Mod Pe
Movie: Satte Pe Satta
Pyar Humein Kis Mod Pe, the song was featured in Satte Pe Satta. It starred Amitabh Bachchan as Ravi along with his six on-screen brothers, Som, Mangal, Buddh, Guru, Shukr, and Sunny. Kishore Kumar and RD Burman crooned the track.
8. Mere Angne Mein
Movie: Laawaris
Mere Angne Mein is one of the most popular songs of Amitabh Bachchan's career. The quirky track sung by Big B was featured in his film, Laawaris. In the track, he was dressed as several female characters.
9. Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se
Movie: Khudgarz
Featuring Govinda and Neelam, Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se remains one of the famous songs of the 1980s era. Mohammed Aziz and Sadhana Sargam crooned the song.
10. Ek Haseena Thi
Movie: Karz
Ek Haseena Thi, the track from Karz, is remembered for its signature tune and iconic lyrics. It starred Rishi Kapoor as Monty playing the guitar on the stage while making Simi Grewal's character, Kaamini, remember his past life. The song was recreated for Himesh Reshammiya's film, Karzzz, the remake of the original.
11. Ye Kahan Aa Gaye Hum
Movie: Silsila
Produced and directed by Yash Chopra, Silsila boasts a classic soundtrack album including Ye Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. The romantic song was picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. While Big B gave his vocals, Lata Mangeshkar sang for Rekha.
12. Pag Ghunghroo
Movie: Namak Halaal
Crooned by Kishore Kumar, Pag Ghunghroo was featured in the film, Namak Halaal. It starred Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil. The lyrics and the music of the track are still etched in our memories.
13. I Am A Disco Dancer
Movie: Disco Dancer
Mithun Chakraborty's iconic song, I Am A Disco Dancer, was a trendsetter in India. It elevated the disco music to its peak back then. The track was featured in the film, Disco Dancer.
14. Lambi Judai
Movie: Hero
Featuring Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri, Lambi Judai was one of the hit songs from the 1980s. The track was featured in Shroff's debut film, Hero. The song was crooned by Reshma.
15. Dil Deewana
Movie: Maine Pyar Kiya
Dil Deewana, the song from Maine Pyar Kiya, was a great composition of the 80s era. The love track featured Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar sang the song.
The 80s Bollywood songs were mostly composed by veterans RD Burman and Bappi Lahiri.
The era also introduced playback singers like Alka Yagnik, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, and Anuradha Paudwal.
The 1980s decade was truly a memorable era for music lovers. Isn't it?