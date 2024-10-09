6 Netflix films on dysfunctional families that mirror reality

“A family that eats together stays together!” Remember when Sooraj Barjatya defined the essence of an Indian family in his directorial, Hum Saath-Saath Hain? Over the years, many filmmakers have explored different representations of families in Indian households while focusing on themes like societal norms, idealized family structures, and representation of women. Then we witnessed households that revealed their realistic versions instead of projecting a fake harmony. There have been several Netflix films on dysfunctional families that mirrored reality.

While Barjatya emphasized traditional and cultural values and nurturing bonds between family members in his movies, contemporary filmmakers like Shakun Batra, Zoya Akhtar, and others presented authentic viewpoints of family life. Movies like Kapoor & Sons and Dil Dhadakne Do featured dysfunctional families. Let’s take a look below.

We have curated 6 Netflix films on dysfunctional families you should add to your watchlist:

1. Kapoor & Sons

Directed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor & Sons starred Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, and Alia Bhatt as leads. The 2016 film also featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor in crucial roles. Batra's directorial explored the dysfunctional dynamics of the Kapoor household. The story revolves around two estranged brothers, Rahul Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor who return to their family after hearing the news of their grandfather's cardiac arrest.

Kapoor & Sons dealt with the complexity of relationships, sibling rivalry, revelations, and more. As the story progresses, the characters reveal their secrets and hidden truths followed by their confrontation sequences. Meanwhile, they learn that the grandfather's last wish is to get captured in a family photo.

While Sidharth played the role of Arjun, Fawad was cast as Rahul in the movie. Rishi Kapoor was their on-screen granddad Amarjeet Kapoor. Ratna and Rajat were cast as their parents, Sunita and Harsh. Alia played Tia Malik.

2. Dil Dhadakne Do

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and Anushka Sharma as leads, Dil Dhadakne Do is another addition to the list. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film chronicles the modern portrayal of a rich family. Kamal Mehta and his wife, Neelam Mehta, played by Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah, plan a trip on a cruise to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Meanwhile, the family experiences complex situations on the cruise as they explore hidden secrets about their family members.

In Dil Dhadakne Do, Ranveer and Priyanka play siblings who support each other in difficult situations. The Mehtas learn that Ranveer's character Kabir has no interest in flying a plane and that their daughter, Ayesha (Priyanka), is getting divorced.

3. Udaan

Starring Rajat Bharmecha and Ronit Roy, Udaan was helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film also featured Ram Kapoor in pivotal role. Udaan explored the story of a 17-year-old boy, Rohan who returns to his father's house in Jamshedpur after being expelled from his boarding school. Rajat's character Rohan finds it difficult to live with his authoritative father, Bhairav Singh, played by Ronit.

Ronit as Bhairav is showcased as a controlling and alcoholic father who dominates his son to live his life as per his terms. While Rohan aspires to be a writer, his father wants him to run miles, work in a factory, and also attend engineering classes. Meanwhile, Rohan's uncle, Jimmy Singh, supports his aspiration.

4. Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal explored the complex relationship of a father and a son, played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. While Ranbir played the role of Ranvijay Singh, Anil was cast as Delhi's famous industrialist, Balbir Singh. The 2023 film explores the love-and-hate relationship with the father-son duo. As Balbir doesn't get to spend time with his son, Ranvijay, during his childhood, they grow apart with time. However, Balbir is unaware of Ranvijay's love for him. Ranvijay dedicates his life to his industrialist father.

The strained relationship between the father and the son serves as the main plot of Vanga's directorial. It highlighted how Balbir's dominant nature impacted his son's psyche.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an iconic film that every traveler should watch in their life. While the main focus of Zoya Akhtar's directorial is on maintaining friendships, it subtly explores the complexity of a dysfunctional family through the eyes of Farhan's character Imraan Qureshi.

In the film, Imran's character goes through a series of emotions while dealing with the thought of meeting his estranged biological father, Salman Habib, an artist in Spain. Imran confronts his father, played by Naseeruddin Shah, about abandoning him in his childhood.

6. Goodbye

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye is also on the list. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the comedy-drama film centred on a dysfunctional family, the Bhalla household. Big B played the role of Harish Bhalla in Goodbye, and Neena Gupta was cast as his wife, Gayatri Bhalla, in the film. Rashmika played their daughter, Tara Bhalla, a lawyer, in the movie.

Goodbye delves into family dynamics and complex relationships while the characters deal with the loss of Gayatri's demise. The film mainly focuses on the turbulent relationship between the father and the daughter. After Gayatri's death, Harish and Tara argue over her cremation rites. However, the family gradually becomes closer.

Have you watched these movies? Don't miss them on Netflix.