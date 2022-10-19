EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra misses Rishi Kapoor as Student Of The Year completes 10 years

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Student Of The Year has turned 10 years today. Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor, and Farida Jalal were also in the supporting roles. Well, today among us Rishi Kapoor is no more. He has passed away. However, Sidharth Malhotra recalled his fond memories from the film and said that if the late actor would have been with us, then he must have celebrated the 10 years. To note, Sidharth and Rishi worked in Kapoor And Sons too.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sidharth was shown a picture of himself with the late actor Rishi Kapoor from the film Kapoor And Sons. The actor replies smiling, “Lovely. This is our late Mr. Rishi Kapoor. And in Kapoor And Sons and this is Coonoor that we shot Kapoor And Sons. This is his birthday party that we are shooting. Again I think this is the most fun I had with actors around. This is my fourth or fifth film where I was still the junior most actor on the set. All of them were just so great in front of the camera that I have to up my game and just be part of it. It was mostly theatrical because we used to rehearse things. We were all in one house and (had) so much to learn and improvise. This was me being the youngest in the family and being goofy, partying somewhat like how it would be my Delhi house. And this is Rishi’s sir after hours of makeup. Of course lovely fond memories. He was in my first film as well. He was part of the Student of the year. If he was here then we all will be celebrating 10 years. Amazing memory with Shakun Batra and the whole cast and team of Kapoor and Sons.”

Student Of The Year:

The film was directed by Karan Johar and was written by Rensil D'Silva and Niranjan Iyengar. In 2019, Student Of The Year 2 was released with Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Upcoming films:

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his next release Thank God. The comedy entertainer is releasing on October 25. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen. Till now, the makers have released two trailers to increase the excitement level among fans. The film will be clashing with Ram Setu as it is also releasing on the same date.

Apart from this, the actor will be next seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force, a web series by Rohit Shetty. The series also stars Shilpa Shetty and will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Amid this, there are reports that the actor will be soon tying the knot with Kiara Advani. Well, both are tight-lipped on the matter. They have been dating for a long time.

